Community Structure quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the four key components of community structure?
Species richness, relative abundance, species interactions, and physical aspects of the community.How is species richness defined?
Species richness is the number of different species in a community.What does relative abundance measure in a community?
Relative abundance measures the number of individuals of a particular species relative to others in the community.What is species diversity and why is it important?
Species diversity is a measure that takes into account both species richness and relative abundance, and it leads to greater biomass production and resistance to invasive species.What is a trophic structure?
Trophic structure is the transfer of energy through trophic levels, often expressed in a food chain or food web.What is the 10% rule in trophic levels?
The 10% rule states that only about 10% of the energy is transferred from one trophic level to the next.What is the difference between a food chain and a food web?
A food chain is a linear network of organisms showing who eats whom, while a food web is a more complex network of interconnections between organisms.What are bottom-up and top-down models in community structure?
Bottom-up models focus on the influence of lower trophic levels on higher levels, while top-down models show how predators control community structure by limiting herbivores.What is a keystone species?
A keystone species has a significant effect on its community despite not being the most abundant.What role do ecosystem engineers play in a community?
Ecosystem engineers significantly modify or maintain their habitat, like beavers creating dams.What is a disturbance regime?
A disturbance regime is a recurring pattern of disturbances that a community experiences.What does the intermediate disturbance hypothesis state?
The intermediate disturbance hypothesis states that moderate levels of disturbance lead to greater species diversity.What is primary succession?
Primary succession is the colonization of new or barren areas by pioneer species, leading to soil development and subsequent species.How does latitude affect species diversity?
Latitude affects species diversity through differences in climate, sunlight, and precipitation, with the tropics having high species diversity due to ample sunlight and precipitation.What is the island equilibrium model?
The island equilibrium model looks at the balance between species immigration and extinction rates to maintain stable species counts on an island.