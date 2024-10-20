Skip to main content
Covalent Bonds definitions Flashcards

  • Covalent Bonding

    When two atoms share a pair of electrons, forming a bond that can be either polar or nonpolar based on the equality of electron sharing.

  • Nonpolar Covalent Bonding

    When two atoms share electrons equally due to similar electronegativities, forming a bond without partial charges.

  • Polar Covalent Bonding

    A type of covalent bond where electrons are shared unequally between atoms due to differences in electronegativity, resulting in partial positive and negative charges.

  • Electronegativity

    An atom's tendency to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond, influencing bond type and polarity.

  • Octet

    A stable electron configuration where an atom has eight electrons in its valence shell, achieving maximum stability similar to noble gases.