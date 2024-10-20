Covalent Bonds definitions Flashcards
Covalent Bonding
When two atoms share a pair of electrons, forming a bond that can be either polar or nonpolar based on the equality of electron sharing.
Nonpolar Covalent Bonding
When two atoms share electrons equally due to similar electronegativities, forming a bond without partial charges.
Polar Covalent Bonding
A type of covalent bond where electrons are shared unequally between atoms due to differences in electronegativity, resulting in partial positive and negative charges.
Electronegativity
An atom's tendency to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond, influencing bond type and polarity.
Octet
A stable electron configuration where an atom has eight electrons in its valence shell, achieving maximum stability similar to noble gases.