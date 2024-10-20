Covalent Bonds quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
What is a covalent bond?
A bond formed by the sharing of electrons between atoms.
What characterizes nonpolar covalent bonds?
Nonpolar covalent bonds are characterized by the equal sharing of electrons between atoms.
Why do nonpolar covalent bonds share electrons equally?
Nonpolar covalent bonds share electrons equally due to the equal or similar electronegativities of the atoms involved.
What is an example of a molecule with nonpolar covalent bonds?
Hydrogen gas (H2) is an example where two hydrogen atoms share electrons equally.
How are the electrons shared in a molecule of oxygen gas (O2)?
In oxygen gas (O2), two pairs of electrons are shared equally between two identical oxygen atoms.
What type of covalent bonds are found in methane (CH4)?
Methane (CH4) has nonpolar covalent bonds because the carbon and hydrogen atoms have similar electronegativities.
What defines polar covalent bonds?
Polar covalent bonds are defined by the unequal sharing of electrons between atoms.
Why do polar covalent bonds have unequal sharing of electrons?
Polar covalent bonds have unequal sharing of electrons due to different electronegativities of the atoms involved.
What is the result of unequal sharing of electrons in polar covalent bonds?
The unequal sharing of electrons leads to partial charges on the atoms, with one atom having a partial negative charge and the other a partial positive charge.
What is an example of a molecule with polar covalent bonds?
Hydrogen chloride (HCl) is an example, where the chloride atom has a partial negative charge and the hydrogen atom has a partial positive charge.
How do the electronegativities of oxygen and hydrogen affect the bonds in water (H2O)?
Oxygen, being more electronegative, pulls electrons more strongly, resulting in partial negative charges on oxygen and partial positive charges on hydrogen.
What type of covalent bonds are present in ammonia (NH3)?
Ammonia (NH3) has polar covalent bonds because nitrogen is more electronegative than hydrogen, leading to unequal sharing of electrons.
What is the main difference between covalent and noncovalent bonds?
Covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons, while noncovalent bonds do not involve electron sharing.
What is the significance of the Greek symbol delta (δ) in polar covalent bonds?
The Greek symbol delta (δ) represents partial charges, indicating the unequal distribution of electrons in polar covalent bonds.