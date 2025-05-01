Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What does 'descent with modification' mean in the context of evolution? 'Descent with modification' means that species share common ancestors, but change occurs over generations, leading to differences among descendants.

What is meant by 'fitness' in evolutionary biology? Fitness refers to the likelihood that an individual contributes offspring to the next generation.

What is an adaptation? An adaptation is a trait that makes an organism well suited to its environment.

Why is variation important in understanding evolution? Variation provides the raw material for natural selection to act upon, enabling populations to evolve over time.

What is the difference between ladder thinking and tree thinking in biology? Ladder thinking arranges species in a hierarchy of complexity, while tree thinking focuses on evolutionary relationships and common descent.

What does a phylogenetic tree represent? A phylogenetic tree represents the evolutionary relationships among species based on common descent.