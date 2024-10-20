Developmental Biology definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (56)
Development
The process by which a single-celled zygote transforms into a complex multicellular organism with specialized tissues and organs through regulated cell division, differentiation, and interaction.
Zygote
A fertilized egg cell that undergoes cell division and differentiation to form a multicellular organism with specialized tissues and organs.
Multicellular Organisms
composed of multiple cells that differentiate and specialize to form tissues, organs, and systems, enabling complex functions and structures.
Tissues
Groups of similar cells working together to perform a specific function, forming the building blocks of organs and structures in multicellular organisms.
Organs
Structures composed of specialized tissues that perform specific functions essential for an organism's survival and homeostasis.
Bone Structures
Rigid frameworks within organisms composed of mineralized tissues, providing structural support, protection, and facilitating movement through attachment points for muscles.
Cell Division
The process by which a single cell divides to form two or more daughter cells enabling growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.
Mitosis
A regulated process where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, crucial for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.
Cell Cycle
A series of stages that a cell undergoes, involving growth, DNA replication, and division, ensuring proper development and function in multicellular organisms.
Checkpoints
Control mechanisms in the cell cycle that ensure proper division by verifying conditions at specific stages, preventing errors and ensuring accurate DNA replication and segregation.
Control Mechanisms
Processes that regulate the timing, location, and extent of cell division and differentiation, ensuring proper development and function of multicellular organisms.
Social Control
The regulation of cell division by neighboring cells through signaling mechanisms to ensure proper development and tissue organization.
Cell Differentiation
The process by which unspecialized cells, like stem cells, develop into specialized cells with distinct structures and functions, such as neurons or muscle cells.
Neuron
A specialized cell that transmits electrical and chemical signals in the nervous system, consisting of a cell body, dendrites, and an axon.
Stem Cells
Undifferentiated cells capable of dividing and giving rise to various specialized cell types, playing a crucial role in development, tissue repair, and immune system function.
Cell Fate
The predetermined outcome of a cell's development, dictating its specific type and function, such as becoming a neuron or an epithelial cell.
Meristems
Regions in plants where undifferentiated cells continuously divide and differentiate, enabling growth in roots, shoots, and other areas.
Root Meristem
A region in plant roots containing undifferentiated cells that divide and enable continuous growth and development of root tissues.
Shoot Meristem
A region in plants where undifferentiated cells divide and differentiate to form new shoots, leaves, and flowers, enabling upward growth and branching.
Immune System
A complex network of cells, tissues, and organs that detects and defends against pathogens, distinguishing self from non-self to maintain organismal health.
Fertilization
The union of a sperm and an egg cell, resulting in the formation of a zygote, which initiates the development of a new organism.
Circulatory System
A system that transports blood, nutrients, gases, and wastes to and from cells, maintaining homeostasis and supporting cellular functions through a network of vessels and the heart.
Nervous System
A complex network of cells and fibers that transmits signals between different parts of the body, enabling coordination of actions and sensory information processing.
Herocrine
A type of cell signaling where cells release chemical messengers that are received by nearby cells, influencing their behavior, such as division, differentiation, or movement.
Juxtacrine
A type of cell signaling where a ligand on one cell's surface binds to a receptor on an adjacent cell, facilitating direct communication and influencing cell behavior.
Ligand
A molecule that binds to a specific receptor on a cell surface, triggering a response in the target cell.
Apoptosis
A regulated process where cells self-destruct to remove unnecessary or damaged cells, crucial for development and maintaining tissue health.
Programmed Cell Death
A regulated process where cells self-destruct to remove unnecessary or damaged cells, crucial for development and maintaining tissue homeostasis.
Differential Gene Expression
The process by which cells with identical genomes express different sets of genes, leading to diverse cell types and functions within a multicellular organism.
Transcriptional Regulation
The process by which cells control the timing and amount of gene expression by regulating the transcription of DNA to mRNA, influencing cell function and differentiation.
RNA Splicing
The process of removing introns from pre-mRNA and joining exons to produce a mature mRNA transcript ready for translation.
Translational Regulation
The control of protein synthesis by regulating which mRNAs are translated and how efficiently, impacting cell function and phenotype.
Post Translational Modification
Chemical modifications made to proteins after translation, altering their function, stability, or localization, crucial for diverse cellular processes and regulation.
Phenotype
Observable traits or characteristics of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.
Transcription Factors
Proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate the transcription of genetic information from DNA to mRNA, influencing cell differentiation and development.
Pattern Formation
The spatial and temporal organization of cells into tissues and organs during development, guided by gene expression and morphogen gradients.
Morphogens
Molecules that form concentration gradients to guide cell differentiation and tissue patterning during embryonic development.
Morphogenesis
The process by which cells organize and differentiate to form the structure and shape of an organism during development.
Retinoic Acid
A morphogen that regulates gene expression during embryonic development, influencing cell differentiation and body patterning by forming concentration gradients.
Bmp
A protein that regulates cell growth, differentiation, and apoptosis during embryonic development by creating concentration gradients to guide tissue and organ formation.
Sonic Hedgehog
A morphogen crucial for embryonic development, guiding cell differentiation and tissue patterning, particularly in limb formation, by creating concentration gradients that cells interpret to determine their fate.
Drosophila
A model organism, commonly known as the fruit fly, used extensively in genetic and developmental biology research due to its short life cycle, simple genome, and ease of manipulation.
Bicoid
A morphogen in Drosophila that establishes the anterior-posterior axis by forming a concentration gradient, with the highest levels at the future head region, guiding early embryonic development.
Nanos
A protein crucial for establishing the posterior end of an embryo in Drosophila, working in opposition to Bicoid to help define body axes during early development.
Anterior Posterior Axis
The axis running from the head (anterior) to the tail (posterior) in an organism, crucial for establishing body plan and spatial organization during development.
Dorsal Ventral Axis
The axis that runs from the back (dorsal) to the belly (ventral) of an organism, crucial for establishing body plan and symmetry during development.
Gap Genes
Genes that define broad regions in an embryo, setting up the initial body plan by dividing it into large segments, crucial for proper development of body structures.
Pair Rule Genes
Genes that define the boundaries of parasegments in developing embryos, crucial for establishing the segmented body plan in organisms like Drosophila.
Segment Polarity Genes
Genes that define the anterior-posterior axis within each segment of an embryo, ensuring proper segmental organization and polarity during development.
Hox Genes
Genes that regulate the development of body structures along the anterior-posterior axis in animals, ensuring proper formation of segments and their specific anatomical features.
Toolkit Genes
Genes that regulate the development of an organism's body plan and structure, highly conserved across species, and include homeotic genes like Hox genes.
Homeotic Genes
Genes that control the development of specific anatomical structures, ensuring proper formation along the body's anterior-posterior axis.
Evolution
The gradual process by which species undergo genetic changes over generations, leading to diversity and adaptation through natural selection and other mechanisms.
Gills
Respiratory structures in aquatic animals that extract oxygen from water and expel carbon dioxide, enabling underwater breathing.
Embryo
A multicellular organism in its early stages of development, formed from a zygote, undergoing cell division, differentiation, and morphogenesis to develop specialized tissues and organs.
Sea Urchins
Marine invertebrates with spiny exoskeletons, radial symmetry, and tube feet, playing key roles in marine ecosystems by grazing on algae and serving as prey for various predators.