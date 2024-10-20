Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Developmental Biology definitions Flashcards

Back
Developmental Biology definitions
How well do you know this?
1/56

  • Development

    The process by which a single-celled zygote transforms into a complex multicellular organism with specialized tissues and organs through regulated cell division, differentiation, and interaction.

  • Zygote

    A fertilized egg cell that undergoes cell division and differentiation to form a multicellular organism with specialized tissues and organs.

  • Multicellular Organisms

    composed of multiple cells that differentiate and specialize to form tissues, organs, and systems, enabling complex functions and structures.

  • Tissues

    Groups of similar cells working together to perform a specific function, forming the building blocks of organs and structures in multicellular organisms.

  • Organs

    Structures composed of specialized tissues that perform specific functions essential for an organism's survival and homeostasis.

  • Bone Structures

    Rigid frameworks within organisms composed of mineralized tissues, providing structural support, protection, and facilitating movement through attachment points for muscles.

  • Cell Division

    The process by which a single cell divides to form two or more daughter cells enabling growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.

  • Mitosis

    A regulated process where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, crucial for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.

  • Cell Cycle

    A series of stages that a cell undergoes, involving growth, DNA replication, and division, ensuring proper development and function in multicellular organisms.

  • Checkpoints

    Control mechanisms in the cell cycle that ensure proper division by verifying conditions at specific stages, preventing errors and ensuring accurate DNA replication and segregation.

  • Control Mechanisms

    Processes that regulate the timing, location, and extent of cell division and differentiation, ensuring proper development and function of multicellular organisms.

  • Social Control

    The regulation of cell division by neighboring cells through signaling mechanisms to ensure proper development and tissue organization.

  • Cell Differentiation

    The process by which unspecialized cells, like stem cells, develop into specialized cells with distinct structures and functions, such as neurons or muscle cells.

  • Neuron

    A specialized cell that transmits electrical and chemical signals in the nervous system, consisting of a cell body, dendrites, and an axon.

  • Stem Cells

    Undifferentiated cells capable of dividing and giving rise to various specialized cell types, playing a crucial role in development, tissue repair, and immune system function.

  • Cell Fate

    The predetermined outcome of a cell's development, dictating its specific type and function, such as becoming a neuron or an epithelial cell.

  • Meristems

    Regions in plants where undifferentiated cells continuously divide and differentiate, enabling growth in roots, shoots, and other areas.

  • Root Meristem

    A region in plant roots containing undifferentiated cells that divide and enable continuous growth and development of root tissues.

  • Shoot Meristem

    A region in plants where undifferentiated cells divide and differentiate to form new shoots, leaves, and flowers, enabling upward growth and branching.

  • Immune System

    A complex network of cells, tissues, and organs that detects and defends against pathogens, distinguishing self from non-self to maintain organismal health.

  • Fertilization

    The union of a sperm and an egg cell, resulting in the formation of a zygote, which initiates the development of a new organism.

  • Circulatory System

    A system that transports blood, nutrients, gases, and wastes to and from cells, maintaining homeostasis and supporting cellular functions through a network of vessels and the heart.

  • Nervous System

    A complex network of cells and fibers that transmits signals between different parts of the body, enabling coordination of actions and sensory information processing.

  • Herocrine

    A type of cell signaling where cells release chemical messengers that are received by nearby cells, influencing their behavior, such as division, differentiation, or movement.

  • Juxtacrine

    A type of cell signaling where a ligand on one cell's surface binds to a receptor on an adjacent cell, facilitating direct communication and influencing cell behavior.

  • Ligand

    A molecule that binds to a specific receptor on a cell surface, triggering a response in the target cell.

  • Apoptosis

    A regulated process where cells self-destruct to remove unnecessary or damaged cells, crucial for development and maintaining tissue health.

  • Programmed Cell Death

    A regulated process where cells self-destruct to remove unnecessary or damaged cells, crucial for development and maintaining tissue homeostasis.

  • Differential Gene Expression

    The process by which cells with identical genomes express different sets of genes, leading to diverse cell types and functions within a multicellular organism.

  • Transcriptional Regulation

    The process by which cells control the timing and amount of gene expression by regulating the transcription of DNA to mRNA, influencing cell function and differentiation.

  • RNA Splicing

    The process of removing introns from pre-mRNA and joining exons to produce a mature mRNA transcript ready for translation.

  • Translational Regulation

    The control of protein synthesis by regulating which mRNAs are translated and how efficiently, impacting cell function and phenotype.

  • Post Translational Modification

    Chemical modifications made to proteins after translation, altering their function, stability, or localization, crucial for diverse cellular processes and regulation.

  • Phenotype

    Observable traits or characteristics of an organism, resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.

  • Transcription Factors

    Proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate the transcription of genetic information from DNA to mRNA, influencing cell differentiation and development.

  • Pattern Formation

    The spatial and temporal organization of cells into tissues and organs during development, guided by gene expression and morphogen gradients.

  • Morphogens

    Molecules that form concentration gradients to guide cell differentiation and tissue patterning during embryonic development.

  • Morphogenesis

    The process by which cells organize and differentiate to form the structure and shape of an organism during development.

  • Retinoic Acid

    A morphogen that regulates gene expression during embryonic development, influencing cell differentiation and body patterning by forming concentration gradients.

  • Bmp

    A protein that regulates cell growth, differentiation, and apoptosis during embryonic development by creating concentration gradients to guide tissue and organ formation.

  • Sonic Hedgehog

    A morphogen crucial for embryonic development, guiding cell differentiation and tissue patterning, particularly in limb formation, by creating concentration gradients that cells interpret to determine their fate.

  • Drosophila

    A model organism, commonly known as the fruit fly, used extensively in genetic and developmental biology research due to its short life cycle, simple genome, and ease of manipulation.

  • Bicoid

    A morphogen in Drosophila that establishes the anterior-posterior axis by forming a concentration gradient, with the highest levels at the future head region, guiding early embryonic development.

  • Nanos

    A protein crucial for establishing the posterior end of an embryo in Drosophila, working in opposition to Bicoid to help define body axes during early development.

  • Anterior Posterior Axis

    The axis running from the head (anterior) to the tail (posterior) in an organism, crucial for establishing body plan and spatial organization during development.

  • Dorsal Ventral Axis

    The axis that runs from the back (dorsal) to the belly (ventral) of an organism, crucial for establishing body plan and symmetry during development.

  • Gap Genes

    Genes that define broad regions in an embryo, setting up the initial body plan by dividing it into large segments, crucial for proper development of body structures.

  • Pair Rule Genes

    Genes that define the boundaries of parasegments in developing embryos, crucial for establishing the segmented body plan in organisms like Drosophila.

  • Segment Polarity Genes

    Genes that define the anterior-posterior axis within each segment of an embryo, ensuring proper segmental organization and polarity during development.

  • Hox Genes

    Genes that regulate the development of body structures along the anterior-posterior axis in animals, ensuring proper formation of segments and their specific anatomical features.

  • Toolkit Genes

    Genes that regulate the development of an organism's body plan and structure, highly conserved across species, and include homeotic genes like Hox genes.

  • Homeotic Genes

    Genes that control the development of specific anatomical structures, ensuring proper formation along the body's anterior-posterior axis.

  • Evolution

    The gradual process by which species undergo genetic changes over generations, leading to diversity and adaptation through natural selection and other mechanisms.

  • Gills

    Respiratory structures in aquatic animals that extract oxygen from water and expel carbon dioxide, enabling underwater breathing.

  • Embryo

    A multicellular organism in its early stages of development, formed from a zygote, undergoing cell division, differentiation, and morphogenesis to develop specialized tissues and organs.

  • Sea Urchins

    Marine invertebrates with spiny exoskeletons, radial symmetry, and tube feet, playing key roles in marine ecosystems by grazing on algae and serving as prey for various predators.