Developmental Biology quiz Flashcards

What are the two main types of cell interactions during development? The two main types of cell interactions are herocrine and juxtacrine.

How do animal cells and plant cells differ in their movement during development? Animal cells move around to create specialized tissues, while plant cells expand in size to change shape and form.

What is apoptosis and why is it important in development? Apoptosis is programmed cell death, and it is crucial for processes like the separation of digits in fingers.

What is differential gene expression? Differential gene expression is the process by which cells with the same genetic makeup express different genes to become different cell types.

What role do transcription factors play in gene expression? Transcription factors influence which genes are turned on or off in a cell.

What is the function of morphogens in pattern formation? Morphogens indicate cell position via concentration gradients, helping to determine cell fate and body axes.

What are Hox genes and why are they important? Hox genes are a type of homeotic gene that control the development of specific anatomical structures along the anterior-posterior axis.

How does fertilization initiate development in animals? Fertilization, the fusion of sperm and egg, forms a zygote and triggers a series of reactions that prevent multiple sperm from entering the egg.

What is the role of the cortical reaction during fertilization? The cortical reaction releases calcium to depolarize the egg membrane, preventing additional sperm from fusing with the egg.

What is the anterior-posterior axis in developmental biology? The anterior-posterior axis runs from the head (anterior) to the tail (posterior) of an organism.

What is the dorsal-ventral axis? The dorsal-ventral axis runs from the back (dorsal) to the belly (ventral) of an organism.

What is the significance of highly conserved genes in development? Highly conserved genes, like Hox genes, have been preserved through evolution and play crucial roles in development across different species.

How do morphogens like Bicoid and Nanos function in Drosophila development? Bicoid and Nanos create concentration gradients that help establish the head and abdomen regions in Drosophila embryos.

What is the role of gap genes in development? Gap genes help refine the broad strokes of body axis formation during early development.