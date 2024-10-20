Developmental Biology quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of these provides evidence from developmental biology of a shared evolutionary history?
The similarity of early embryos of different species of vertebrates suggests a shared evolutionary history.
Which type of cell is most likely to remain totipotent?
A zygote is most likely to remain totipotent.
Which of the following is not a body segment of the fruit fly embryo? A) Head B) Thorax C) Abdomen D) Tail
D) Tail
Which of the following allows a cell to become specialized? A) Cell division B) Cell differentiation C) Apoptosis D) Morphogen concentration
B) Cell differentiation
What are the four stages of complete metamorphosis?
The four stages of complete metamorphosis are egg, larva, pupa, and adult.
What are the three stages of incomplete metamorphosis?
The three stages of incomplete metamorphosis are egg, nymph, and adult.
Which life stage is unique to insects that undergo complete metamorphosis?
The pupa stage is unique to insects that undergo complete metamorphosis.
Why is adult stem cell research less controversial than embryonic stem cell research?
Adult stem cell research is less controversial because it does not involve the destruction of embryos.
How does embryology provide evidence that species may be changing over time?
Embryology shows that early developmental stages of different species are similar, suggesting evolutionary changes over time.
What feature makes a cell totipotent?
A totipotent cell can differentiate into any cell type, including extraembryonic tissues.
What is cell specialization or differentiation?
Cell specialization or differentiation is the process by which a cell becomes specialized to perform a specific function.
Incomplete metamorphosis has how many stages?
Incomplete metamorphosis has three stages.
What is suggested by the similarity of early embryos of different species of vertebrates?
The similarity suggests a common evolutionary ancestor.
How do cells become differentiated?
Cells become differentiated through differential gene expression, influenced by transcriptional and translational factors.
How are tadpoles and larvae similar?
Tadpoles and larvae are both immature stages that undergo significant transformation to become adults.
What is the role of apoptosis in the development and proper functioning of an animal?
Apoptosis is crucial for removing unnecessary cells, shaping organs, and preventing diseases.
Which process or stage occurs during incomplete metamorphosis? A) Egg B) Larva C) Pupa D) Nymph
D) Nymph
Which of the following cells is totipotent? A) Zygote B) Neuron C) Muscle cell D) Skin cell
A) Zygote
Which is an example of a totipotent cell?
A fertilized egg or zygote is an example of a totipotent cell.
Why do adult stem cells currently have fewer uses in therapeutic cloning than embryonic stem cells?
Adult stem cells are less versatile and have a limited ability to differentiate into various cell types compared to embryonic stem cells.
Which of the following is the function of a totipotent cell? A) To form any cell type in the body B) To form only muscle cells C) To form only nerve cells D) To form only skin cells
A) To form any cell type in the body
Which stem cells have the most potential to differentiate into any cells needed by an organism?
Embryonic stem cells have the most potential to differentiate into any cell type.
Why is Caenorhabditis elegans an appropriate model organism for studying developmental processes?
Caenorhabditis elegans is appropriate because it has a simple body plan, transparent body, and well-mapped cell lineage.
Which statement is true about development? A) It is a random process B) It involves cell division and differentiation C) It only occurs in animals D) It is not influenced by genes
B) It involves cell division and differentiation
Which of the following is not a stage of an insect that has a complete metamorphosis life cycle? A) Egg B) Nymph C) Larva D) Pupa
B) Nymph
Which of the following statements about the bicoid protein is true? A) It is a morphogen that determines the tail region B) It is a morphogen that determines the head region C) It is not involved in development D) It is a type of Hox gene
B) It is a morphogen that determines the head region
Why do cells differentiate?
Cells differentiate to perform specific functions necessary for the organism's survival and development.
How does differential gene expression control organismal development?
Differential gene expression controls development by turning specific genes on or off, leading to the formation of different cell types.
Which processes are essential for both plant and animal development?
Cell division, differentiation, and apoptosis are essential for both plant and animal development.
Which of the following statements about stem cells is not accurate? A) They can differentiate into any cell type B) They are only found in embryos C) They are used in tissue repair D) They can be found in adults
B) They are only found in embryos
Which term best describes stem cells? A) Specialized B) Differentiated C) Undifferentiated D) Non-functional