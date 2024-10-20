Dideoxy Sequencing definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Dideoxy Sequencing definitions

Dideoxy Sequencing definitions
  • Dideoxy Sequencing

    A DNA sequencing method using dideoxynucleotides to terminate DNA strand elongation, allowing determination of the DNA sequence by analyzing fragment lengths via gel electrophoresis.

  • DNA

    The molecule that carries genetic instructions in all living organisms, composed of two strands forming a double helix, with sequences of four types of nucleotides encoding biological information.

  • Ddntps

    DdNTPs are modified nucleotides that lack a 3' hydroxyl group, causing DNA chain termination during sequencing, thus enabling the determination of DNA sequences.

  • Dideoxynucleotides

    Dideoxynucleotides are modified nucleotides that lack a 3' hydroxyl group, causing DNA chain termination during sequencing, thus allowing determination of the DNA sequence.

  • Sanger Sequencing

    A DNA sequencing method using dideoxynucleotides to terminate chain elongation, allowing determination of the DNA sequence by analyzing fragment lengths via gel electrophoresis.

  • Deoxyribonucleotides

    Building blocks of DNA, consisting of a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine).

  • RNA Polymerase

    An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription, facilitating the creation of mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA.

  • Transcription

    The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, where RNA polymerase reads the DNA sequence to produce a complementary RNA strand.

  • mRNA

    A molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it specifies the amino acid sequence of the protein products of gene expression.

  • DNA Primers

    Short DNA sequences that provide a starting point for DNA synthesis by binding to the template strand, allowing DNA polymerase to extend the new DNA strand.

  • DNA Polymerase

    An enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing chain, essential for DNA replication and repair.

  • Template DNA

    The DNA strand used as a guide for synthesizing a complementary sequence during replication or sequencing.

  • Terminating Nucleotides

    Nucleotides that lack a 3' hydroxyl group, halting DNA synthesis when incorporated, used in Sanger sequencing to determine DNA sequences.

  • Chain Termination PCR

    A DNA sequencing method using dideoxynucleotides to terminate DNA synthesis at specific bases, creating fragments that reveal the DNA sequence when separated by size.

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction

    A technique to amplify specific DNA sequences, creating millions of copies from a small initial sample, enabling detailed analysis and study.

  • DNA Synthesis

    The process of creating a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides to a template strand, facilitated by DNA polymerase.

  • Cytosine

    A pyrimidine base in DNA and RNA that pairs with guanine, playing a crucial role in encoding genetic information and in various cellular processes.

  • Thymine

    A pyrimidine base in DNA that pairs with adenine and is replaced by uracil in RNA.

  • Adenine

    A purine nucleobase that pairs with thymine in DNA and uracil in RNA, playing a crucial role in encoding genetic information.

  • Guanine

    A purine nucleobase that pairs with cytosine in DNA and RNA, playing a crucial role in encoding genetic information and in various biochemical processes.

  • PCR Products

    PCR products are the DNA fragments generated during PCR, varying in length due to the incorporation of dideoxynucleotides, which terminate DNA synthesis at specific nucleotides.