Dideoxy Sequencing definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (21)
Dideoxy Sequencing
A DNA sequencing method using dideoxynucleotides to terminate DNA strand elongation, allowing determination of the DNA sequence by analyzing fragment lengths via gel electrophoresis.
DNA
The molecule that carries genetic instructions in all living organisms, composed of two strands forming a double helix, with sequences of four types of nucleotides encoding biological information.
Ddntps
DdNTPs are modified nucleotides that lack a 3' hydroxyl group, causing DNA chain termination during sequencing, thus enabling the determination of DNA sequences.
Dideoxynucleotides
Dideoxynucleotides are modified nucleotides that lack a 3' hydroxyl group, causing DNA chain termination during sequencing, thus allowing determination of the DNA sequence.
Sanger Sequencing
A DNA sequencing method using dideoxynucleotides to terminate chain elongation, allowing determination of the DNA sequence by analyzing fragment lengths via gel electrophoresis.
Deoxyribonucleotides
Building blocks of DNA, consisting of a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine).
RNA Polymerase
An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription, facilitating the creation of mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA.
Transcription
The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, where RNA polymerase reads the DNA sequence to produce a complementary RNA strand.
mRNA
A molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it specifies the amino acid sequence of the protein products of gene expression.
DNA Primers
Short DNA sequences that provide a starting point for DNA synthesis by binding to the template strand, allowing DNA polymerase to extend the new DNA strand.
DNA Polymerase
An enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing chain, essential for DNA replication and repair.
Template DNA
The DNA strand used as a guide for synthesizing a complementary sequence during replication or sequencing.
Terminating Nucleotides
Nucleotides that lack a 3' hydroxyl group, halting DNA synthesis when incorporated, used in Sanger sequencing to determine DNA sequences.
Chain Termination PCR
A DNA sequencing method using dideoxynucleotides to terminate DNA synthesis at specific bases, creating fragments that reveal the DNA sequence when separated by size.
Polymerase Chain Reaction
A technique to amplify specific DNA sequences, creating millions of copies from a small initial sample, enabling detailed analysis and study.
DNA Synthesis
The process of creating a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides to a template strand, facilitated by DNA polymerase.
Cytosine
A pyrimidine base in DNA and RNA that pairs with guanine, playing a crucial role in encoding genetic information and in various cellular processes.
Thymine
A pyrimidine base in DNA that pairs with adenine and is replaced by uracil in RNA.
Adenine
A purine nucleobase that pairs with thymine in DNA and uracil in RNA, playing a crucial role in encoding genetic information.
Guanine
A purine nucleobase that pairs with cytosine in DNA and RNA, playing a crucial role in encoding genetic information and in various biochemical processes.
PCR Products
PCR products are the DNA fragments generated during PCR, varying in length due to the incorporation of dideoxynucleotides, which terminate DNA synthesis at specific nucleotides.