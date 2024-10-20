Digestion quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What are the three types of muscle tissue involved in digestion? The three types of muscle tissue are skeletal muscle, cardiac muscle, and smooth muscle.

What is the primary function of epithelial tissue in the digestive system? Epithelial tissue lines organs and body surfaces, separating interior and exterior environments to maintain different chemical and physical conditions.

Where does digestion begin in the human body? Digestion begins in the mouth, where food is mechanically and chemically broken down.

What enzyme in saliva breaks down carbohydrates, and what are the products of this breakdown? Salivary amylase breaks down carbohydrates into maltose and dextrins.

What is the role of mucus in the digestive process? Mucus lubricates the food bolus and protects the lining of the digestive tract.

What is peristalsis and where does it occur? Peristalsis is a wave-like contraction of smooth muscle that moves the food bolus through the esophagus to the stomach.

What is the function of the stomach's acidic environment? The acidic environment in the stomach helps denature proteins and kill pathogens.

What are the roles of parietal cells and chief cells in the stomach? Parietal cells secrete hydrochloric acid, while chief cells secrete pepsinogen, which is activated to pepsin in the acidic environment.

What is the primary function of the small intestine in digestion? The small intestine is responsible for the digestion and absorption of nutrients.

How does the structure of the small intestine maximize nutrient absorption? The small intestine has folds, villi, and microvilli that increase its surface area for nutrient absorption.

What is the role of the hepatic portal vein in digestion? The hepatic portal vein transports absorbed nutrients from the small intestine to the liver for detoxification and storage.

How is glucose absorbed in the small intestine? Glucose is absorbed via secondary active transport using the sodium-glucose cotransporter and then exits the cell through glucose transporters.

What is the function of bile in fat digestion? Bile breaks down fats into smaller components called micelles, increasing their surface area for digestion by lipases.

What is the role of the sodium-potassium pump in nutrient absorption? The sodium-potassium pump creates a concentration gradient that facilitates the secondary active transport of glucose into epithelial cells.

What are the two types of active transport used in nutrient absorption? The two types of active transport are primary active transport, which uses ATP, and secondary active transport, which uses the potential energy of a molecule.

What is the primary function of the digestive system? The primary function of the digestive system is to bring in food, extract nutrients from it, and eliminate waste.

What are essential nutrients and why are they important? Essential nutrients are nutrients that cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained through the diet; they are crucial for various bodily functions.

Name two types of essential fatty acids and their common sources. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in tree nuts, and omega-6 fatty acids, commonly found in animal fats.

What role do vitamins play in the body? Vitamins are organic compounds required in small amounts that often function as coenzymes in various biochemical reactions.

How do minerals contribute to bodily functions? Minerals are inorganic substances that are incorporated into proteins and enzymes, playing roles in osmotic balance and nerve signal transmission.

What is the difference between intracellular and extracellular digestion? Intracellular digestion occurs within cells, while extracellular digestion occurs outside cells in the lumen of digestive organs.

Describe the process of peristalsis in the esophagus. Peristalsis is a wave-like contraction of smooth muscle that pushes the food bolus down the esophagus towards the stomach.

What is the function of the stomach's parietal cells? Parietal cells secrete hydrochloric acid, which helps denature proteins and kill pathogens.

What is the role of pepsin in digestion? Pepsin is a protease that breaks down proteins into smaller polypeptides; it is activated from pepsinogen by hydrochloric acid.

How does the small intestine maximize nutrient absorption? The small intestine maximizes absorption through folds, villi, and microvilli, which increase the surface area.

What is the function of the hepatic portal vein? The hepatic portal vein transports absorbed nutrients from the small intestine directly to the liver for detoxification and storage.

What are the two types of active transport used by epithelial cells in the small intestine? Primary active transport, which uses ATP, and secondary active transport, which uses the potential energy of a molecule.

What is the role of the hormone CCK in digestion? CCK stimulates the pancreas to secrete digestive enzymes and the gallbladder to release bile.

What is the significance of the enzyme enterokinase in the small intestine? Enterokinase activates trypsinogen into trypsin, which then activates other proteases for protein digestion.