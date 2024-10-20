Skip to main content
Discovering the Structure of DNA definitions Flashcards

Discovering the Structure of DNA definitions
  • DNA

    A molecule that stores genetic information, consisting of two strands forming a double helix, with adenine pairing with thymine and cytosine pairing with guanine, ensuring consistent width.

  • Rosalind Franklin

    A pioneering scientist who used X-ray diffraction to capture images revealing DNA's double helix structure, but was not formally credited for her crucial contribution to its discovery.

  • Watson

    A scientist credited with co-discovering the double helix structure of DNA, alongside Crick, using data from Rosalind Franklin's X-ray diffraction images.

  • Crick

    A scientist who, along with Watson, is credited with discovering the double helix structure of DNA.

  • X-Ray Diffraction

    A technique using X-rays to determine the atomic and molecular structure of a crystal, revealing the 3D arrangement of atoms within the crystal.

  • Double Helix

    A twisted ladder-like structure formed by two strands of nucleotides, where complementary bases pair to maintain a consistent width, crucial for DNA's stability and function.

  • Adenine

    A purine base in DNA and RNA that pairs with thymine in DNA and uracil in RNA through hydrogen bonds, ensuring consistent DNA width and complementary base pairing.

  • Thymine

    A pyrimidine base in DNA that pairs with adenine via two hydrogen bonds, ensuring consistent DNA helix width and complementary base pairing.

  • Cytosine

    A nitrogenous base in DNA and RNA that pairs with guanine through three hydrogen bonds, contributing to the molecule's consistent width and complementary base pairing.

  • Guanine

    A purine base in DNA and RNA that pairs with cytosine through three hydrogen bonds, contributing to the molecule's stability and consistent width.

  • Hydrogen Bonds

    Weak interactions between a hydrogen atom in one molecule and an electronegative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) in another, crucial for DNA's double helix stability and complementary base pairing.

  • Complimentary Bases

    Complementary bases are pairs of DNA nucleotides where adenine bonds with thymine and cytosine bonds with guanine, ensuring a consistent double helix structure.

  • Nucleotides

    Molecular building blocks of DNA and RNA, consisting of a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar, and one or more phosphate groups, crucial for encoding genetic information and energy transfer.

  • Complementary Base Pairing In DNA

    specific hydrogen bonding between adenine-thymine and cytosine-guanine ensures a consistent double helix width and accurate replication.