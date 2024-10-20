Discovering the Structure of DNA quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (12)
What are the three components of a single nucleotide?
A single nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a 5-carbon sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
How are the two DNA strands held together?
The two DNA strands are held together by hydrogen bonds between the nitrogenous bases.
What does it mean that DNA strands are antiparallel?
Antiparallel means that the two DNA strands run in opposite directions, with one strand going from 5' to 3' and the other from 3' to 5'.
What is found at the 5' and 3' ends of a DNA strand?
The 5' end has a free phosphate group, and the 3' end has a free hydroxyl group.
What is the sugar-phosphate backbone in DNA?
The sugar-phosphate backbone is a repetitive sequence of sugar and phosphate groups that form the outer structure of the DNA molecule.
What is the significance of the sugar-phosphate backbone in DNA structure?
The sugar-phosphate backbone provides structural support and stability to the DNA molecule.
What role do hydrogen bonds play in the structure of DNA?
Hydrogen bonds connect the nitrogenous bases of the two DNA strands, holding the double helix together.
What is the semi-conservative model of DNA replication?
The semi-conservative model states that each new DNA molecule consists of one old parental strand and one newly synthesized strand.
What did the Meselson-Stahl experiment demonstrate?
The Meselson-Stahl experiment demonstrated that DNA replicates via the semi-conservative model.
What isotopes were used in the Meselson-Stahl experiment to label DNA strands?
Nitrogen-15 (N-15) was used to label old DNA strands, and Nitrogen-14 (N-14) was used to label newly synthesized DNA strands.
What does the conservative model of DNA replication propose?
The conservative model proposes that the original DNA molecule is conserved and a completely new molecule is synthesized.
What does the dispersive model of DNA replication propose?
The dispersive model proposes that the original DNA molecule is dispersed throughout the new DNA molecules.