DNA Fingerprinting quiz Flashcards

DNA Fingerprinting quiz
  • What are short tandem repeats (STRs) and how long are they typically?

    Short tandem repeats (STRs) are short repeated sequences of DNA that are approximately 2 to 5 nucleotides long.

  • How are STRs used in DNA fingerprinting?

    STRs are used as genetic markers to identify individuals by comparing the number of repeats in specific regions of their genome.

  • What does it mean when the number of STRs is described as polymorphic?

    Polymorphic means that the number of STRs varies between individuals, making it unique for each person.

  • How can STRs help solve a crime?

    STRs can help solve a crime by comparing the DNA found at a crime scene with the DNA of suspects to identify a match.

  • What is the significance of the sequence 'GATA' in the context of STRs?

    The sequence 'GATA' is an example of a short tandem repeat that can be used to differentiate between individuals based on the number of times it repeats.

  • How many STRs does individual number 1 have in the given example?

    Individual number 1 has a total of 5 short tandem repeats (STRs).

  • What is DNA sequencing?

    DNA sequencing is the process of determining the complete sequence or order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule.

  • What can DNA sequencing be used to identify?

    DNA sequencing can be used to identify an organism by determining the sequence of its entire genome or a small fragment of DNA.

  • What special nucleotides are used in some DNA sequencing techniques?

    Dideoxynucleotides are special nucleotides used in some DNA sequencing techniques.

  • What is the genome of an organism?

    The genome of an organism is the complete set of DNA, including all of its genes.

  • How does DNA sequencing help in identifying bacterial species?

    DNA sequencing helps identify bacterial species by determining the sequence of their entire genome.

  • What is the abbreviation for nucleotides?

    The abbreviation for nucleotides is 'Nts'.

  • What is the significance of the number of STRs in a specific region of the genome?

    The number of STRs in a specific region of the genome is unique to each individual and can be used as a genetic marker for identification.

  • What does the term 'genetic marker' refer to in the context of STRs?

    A genetic marker refers to a specific sequence of DNA, such as STRs, that can be used to identify individuals.