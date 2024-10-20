DNA Repair definitions Flashcards
DNA Repair
The cellular process that identifies and corrects damage to the DNA molecules, ensuring genetic stability and preventing mutations.
DNA Base Pairing Errors
Errors during DNA replication where incorrect nucleotides are paired, potentially leading to mutations and diseases like cancer if not repaired.
Mutations
Permanent changes in the DNA sequence due to errors during replication, which can lead to diseases like cancer if not repaired.
Cancer
Uncontrolled cell growth due to mutations in DNA repair mechanisms, leading to the formation of malignant tumors and potential spread to other body parts.
DNA Repair Mechanisms
Cellular processes that identify and correct damage to the DNA structure, ensuring genetic integrity by fixing replication errors, mismatches, and other forms of DNA damage.
Proofreading Mechanism
The process by which DNA polymerase checks and corrects errors during DNA replication to ensure accurate base pairing and prevent mutations.