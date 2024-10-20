Skip to main content
DNA Repair definitions Flashcards

DNA Repair definitions
  • DNA Repair

    The cellular process that identifies and corrects damage to the DNA molecules, ensuring genetic stability and preventing mutations.

  • DNA Base Pairing Errors

    Errors during DNA replication where incorrect nucleotides are paired, potentially leading to mutations and diseases like cancer if not repaired.

  • Mutations

    Permanent changes in the DNA sequence due to errors during replication, which can lead to diseases like cancer if not repaired.

  • Cancer

    Uncontrolled cell growth due to mutations in DNA repair mechanisms, leading to the formation of malignant tumors and potential spread to other body parts.

  • DNA Repair Mechanisms

    Cellular processes that identify and correct damage to the DNA structure, ensuring genetic integrity by fixing replication errors, mismatches, and other forms of DNA damage.

  • Proofreading Mechanism

    The process by which DNA polymerase checks and corrects errors during DNA replication to ensure accurate base pairing and prevent mutations.