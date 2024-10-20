Skip to main content
DNA Repair quiz Flashcards

DNA Repair quiz
  • What is the role of DNA polymerase in DNA proofreading?

    DNA polymerase has a proofreading ability that finds and fixes errors during DNA replication, reducing the error rate to 1 in 10,000,000,000 base pairs.

  • How do DNA repair enzymes complement the proofreading function of DNA polymerase?

    DNA repair enzymes correct errors that DNA polymerase proofreading might miss, further reducing the likelihood of mutations.

  • What is the significance of the error rate reduction from 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 10,000,000,000 base pairs?

    This significant reduction in error rate makes mutations due to DNA replication errors much less likely.