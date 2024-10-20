DNA Repair quiz Flashcards
Back
DNA Repair quiz
How well do you know this?
1/3
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (3)
What is the role of DNA polymerase in DNA proofreading?
DNA polymerase has a proofreading ability that finds and fixes errors during DNA replication, reducing the error rate to 1 in 10,000,000,000 base pairs.
How do DNA repair enzymes complement the proofreading function of DNA polymerase?
DNA repair enzymes correct errors that DNA polymerase proofreading might miss, further reducing the likelihood of mutations.
What is the significance of the error rate reduction from 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 10,000,000,000 base pairs?
This significant reduction in error rate makes mutations due to DNA replication errors much less likely.