Ecdysozoans quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What are myriapods and what are some examples? Myriapods are invertebrate organisms with segmented bodies and many legs, such as millipedes and centipedes.

How many legs can myriapods have? Myriapods can have as few as 10 legs and up to 750 legs.

What environments do crustaceans inhabit? Crustaceans can live in both aquatic (freshwater and saltwater) and terrestrial environments.

What is a cephalothorax in crustaceans? A cephalothorax is a fused body segment that combines the head and thorax.

What is the function of the carapace in crustaceans? The carapace is a hard exoskeleton piece that acts like armor, covering the cephalothorax.

How many appendages do crustaceans have? Crustaceans have 19 appendages and 2 pairs of antennae.

What is the smallest and largest size range of crustaceans? Crustaceans range from as small as 0.1 millimeters to as large as 3.8 meters, like the Japanese spider crab.

What are hexapods commonly known as? Hexapods are commonly known as insects.

How many species of insects are there? There are over 1,000,000 species of insects.

What are the three body segments of hexapods? Hexapods have three body segments: head, thorax, and abdomen.

What type of eyes do hexapods have? Hexapods have compound eyes, which consist of many lenses for detecting movement.

How do hexapods perform gas exchange? Hexapods use spiracles and tracheal tubes for gas exchange instead of lungs.

What is complete metamorphosis in insects? Complete metamorphosis involves a larva stage that looks completely different from the adult, such as in butterflies.

What is incomplete metamorphosis in insects? Incomplete metamorphosis involves nymphs that look similar to adults but cannot reproduce, such as in grasshoppers.

What is the significance of C. elegans in scientific research? C. elegans is a well-studied nematode in laboratory experiments, known for its fully mapped cell development.

What is the primary characteristic that defines ecdysozoans? Ecdysozoans are defined by their ability to grow incrementally by shedding their outer layer, known as the cuticle.

What is the cuticle in ecdysozoans, and what can it harden into? The cuticle is a tough external coating that can harden into an exoskeleton.

What are the main body segments of arthropods called? The main body segments of arthropods are called tagmata, which include the head, thorax, and abdomen.

What material primarily composes the exoskeletons of arthropods? The exoskeletons of arthropods are primarily made of chitin.

How do Hox genes contribute to the diversity of arthropods? Hox genes control the development of various body segments, allowing for a wide variety of forms and functions in arthropods.

What is the main body cavity of arthropods called, and what fluid does it contain? The main body cavity of arthropods is called the hemocoel, and it contains hemolymph.

What are chelicerata, and what are their distinctive features? Chelicerata are arthropods with claw-like feeding appendages, lack antennae, and have simple eyes.

What are the two tagmata of arachnids? The two tagmata of arachnids are the cephalothorax and the abdomen.

What are myriapods, and what is unique about their body structure? Myriapods are invertebrates like millipedes and centipedes, characterized by their segmented bodies and numerous legs.

What are the two main environments where crustaceans can be found? Crustaceans can be found in both aquatic (freshwater and saltwater) and terrestrial environments.

What are hexapods, and what is their most notable feature? Hexapods, commonly known as insects, are characterized by having three pairs of walking legs on their thorax.

What is the difference between complete and incomplete metamorphosis in insects? In complete metamorphosis, the larva looks completely different from the adult, while in incomplete metamorphosis, the nymph resembles the adult but cannot reproduce.