Echinoderms exam Flashcards

Echinoderms exam
Terms in this set
Echinoderms
Deuterostome animals including starfish, sea urchins, and sea cucumbers, characterized by radial symmetry and an endoskeleton made of plates.
Water vascular system
A series of fluid-filled tubes in echinoderms used for internal transport, respiration, and locomotion.
What is the function of tube feet in echinoderms?
Tube feet aid in locomotion and feeding by moving fluid around and trapping prey.
Endoskeleton
An internal skeleton made of plates, found in echinoderms.
How do echinoderms reproduce?
Echinoderms can reproduce sexually or asexually, with some species having separate sexes.
What are some examples of echinoderms?
Examples include starfish, sea urchins, sea cucumbers, and sand dollars.
Deuterostome
A group of animals in which the anus forms before the mouth during embryonic development, including echinoderms.
What is the significance of the spiny skin in echinoderms?
The spiny skin gives echinoderms their name and is part of their endoskeleton.
Separate sexes
A reproductive feature where individuals are distinctly male or female, found in some echinoderm species.
How do echinoderms contribute to marine ecosystems?
They play vital roles in marine ecosystems through their ecological interactions and adaptations.
Tube feet
Extensions of the water vascular system in echinoderms used for movement and feeding.
What is the role of the water vascular system in echinoderms?
It aids in internal transport, respiration, and locomotion.
Endoskeleton plates
Plates that make up the internal skeleton of echinoderms, sometimes fused or connected by tissues.
What does the term 'echinoderm' mean?
The term means 'spiny skin,' referring to the characteristic skin of these animals.
Locomotion in echinoderms
Achieved through the water vascular system and tube feet.
What is unique about echinoderms compared to other deuterostomes?
They are the only deuterostomes that are not chordates.
Sexual reproduction in echinoderms
Involves individuals with separate sexes.
Asexual reproduction in echinoderms
Some echinoderms can reproduce without the need for a mate.
What is the appearance of a sea cucumber?
It looks similar to a slug.
Marine ecosystems
Ecosystems in the ocean where echinoderms play vital roles.
What is the function of the endoskeleton in echinoderms?
Provides structural support and protection.
Respiration in echinoderms
Facilitated by the water vascular system.
What is the significance of the plates in the endoskeleton of echinoderms?
They provide structural integrity and can be fused or connected by tissues.
Adaptations in echinoderms
Enhance their survival and ecological interactions in marine environments.
What is the role of echinoderms in marine ecosystems?
They contribute to the balance and health of marine ecosystems through their interactions and adaptations.
Internal transport in echinoderms
Managed by the water vascular system.
What is the primary method of movement in echinoderms?
Movement is primarily achieved through the water vascular system and tube feet.