Echinoderms exam Flashcards

Echinoderms exam

Echinoderms exam
  • Echinoderms

    Deuterostome animals including starfish, sea urchins, and sea cucumbers, characterized by radial symmetry and an endoskeleton made of plates.

  • Water vascular system

    A series of fluid-filled tubes in echinoderms used for internal transport, respiration, and locomotion.

  • What is the function of tube feet in echinoderms?

    Tube feet aid in locomotion and feeding by moving fluid around and trapping prey.

  • Endoskeleton

    An internal skeleton made of plates, found in echinoderms.

  • How do echinoderms reproduce?

    Echinoderms can reproduce sexually or asexually, with some species having separate sexes.

  • What are some examples of echinoderms?

    Examples include starfish, sea urchins, sea cucumbers, and sand dollars.

  • Deuterostome

    A group of animals in which the anus forms before the mouth during embryonic development, including echinoderms.

  • What is the significance of the spiny skin in echinoderms?

    The spiny skin gives echinoderms their name and is part of their endoskeleton.

  • Separate sexes

    A reproductive feature where individuals are distinctly male or female, found in some echinoderm species.

  • How do echinoderms contribute to marine ecosystems?

    They play vital roles in marine ecosystems through their ecological interactions and adaptations.

  • Tube feet

    Extensions of the water vascular system in echinoderms used for movement and feeding.

  • What is the role of the water vascular system in echinoderms?

    It aids in internal transport, respiration, and locomotion.

  • Endoskeleton plates

    Plates that make up the internal skeleton of echinoderms, sometimes fused or connected by tissues.

  • What does the term 'echinoderm' mean?

    The term means 'spiny skin,' referring to the characteristic skin of these animals.

  • Locomotion in echinoderms

    Achieved through the water vascular system and tube feet.

  • What is unique about echinoderms compared to other deuterostomes?

    They are the only deuterostomes that are not chordates.

  • Sexual reproduction in echinoderms

    Involves individuals with separate sexes.

  • Asexual reproduction in echinoderms

    Some echinoderms can reproduce without the need for a mate.

  • What is the appearance of a sea cucumber?

    It looks similar to a slug.

  • Marine ecosystems

    Ecosystems in the ocean where echinoderms play vital roles.

  • What is the function of the endoskeleton in echinoderms?

    Provides structural support and protection.

  • Respiration in echinoderms

    Facilitated by the water vascular system.

  • What is the significance of the plates in the endoskeleton of echinoderms?

    They provide structural integrity and can be fused or connected by tissues.

  • Adaptations in echinoderms

    Enhance their survival and ecological interactions in marine environments.

  • What is the role of echinoderms in marine ecosystems?

    They contribute to the balance and health of marine ecosystems through their interactions and adaptations.

  • Internal transport in echinoderms

    Managed by the water vascular system.

  • What is the primary method of movement in echinoderms?

    Movement is primarily achieved through the water vascular system and tube feet.