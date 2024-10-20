Electromagnetic Spectrum exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Electromagnetic Spectrum The range of all possible wavelengths of photons.

Visible Light A small segment of the electromagnetic spectrum detectable by the human eye, ranging from approximately 380 to 750 nanometers.

Photon A particle of light that has high kinetic energy and can travel in waves with different wavelengths.

What is the relationship between wavelength and energy in the electromagnetic spectrum? Shorter wavelengths correspond to higher energy, while longer wavelengths correspond to lower energy.

Chloroplasts Organelles in plant cells that capture photon energy for photosynthesis.

What is the wavelength range of visible light? Approximately 380 to 750 nanometers.

Gamma Rays Part of the electromagnetic spectrum with very short wavelengths and high energy.

Radio Waves Part of the electromagnetic spectrum with very long wavelengths and low energy.

How do chloroplasts use photon energy? They capture the energy contained within photons to drive photosynthesis.

Kinetic Energy The energy that a photon possesses due to its motion.

What is the significance of visible light in biological processes? It influences our perception of color and is crucial for energy absorption in plants.

Sunlight Travels millions of miles from the sun to Earth as photons.

What is the main focus of the course after the introduction to the electromagnetic spectrum? Focusing mainly on visible light, the small range within the electromagnetic spectrum that is visible to our eyes.

Wavelength The distance between successive crests of a wave, especially points in a sound wave or electromagnetic wave.

How do we perceive colors? Through the wavelengths of light within the visible light range.

High Energy Photons Photons with shorter wavelengths.

Low Energy Photons Photons with longer wavelengths.

What is the range of wavelengths for gamma rays? Gamma rays have very short wavelengths.

What is the range of wavelengths for radio waves? Radio waves have very long wavelengths.

How does the wavelength of light affect its energy? Shorter wavelengths have higher energy, and longer wavelengths have lower energy.

What is the role of chloroplasts in plants? To capture photon energy for photosynthesis.

What is the significance of the electromagnetic spectrum in understanding light? It helps in grasping how light influences biological processes.

What is the unit of measurement for wavelengths in the visible light range? Nanometers (nm).

What part of the electromagnetic spectrum is visible to the human eye? Visible light, ranging from 380 to 750 nanometers.

What happens to the energy of photons as their wavelength increases? The energy decreases.

What happens to the energy of photons as their wavelength decreases? The energy increases.

What is the relationship between visible light and color perception? Visible light wavelengths are detected by our eyes as different colors.

What is the primary focus of the electromagnetic spectrum in this course? The visible light segment.