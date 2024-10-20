Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Electron Transport Chain definitions Flashcards

Back
Electron Transport Chain definitions
How well do you know this?
1/8

  • Electron Transport Chain

    A series of protein complexes in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons from NADH and FADH2 to oxygen, creating a proton gradient used to produce ATP.

  • ETC

    Electron Transport Chain is abbreviated as ETC.

  • Redox Reactions

    Chemical processes where electrons are transferred between molecules, involving oxidation (loss of electrons) and reduction (gain of electrons), crucial for energy production in cells.

  • Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient

    A gradient formed by the active transport of hydrogen ions across the inner mitochondrial membrane, creating a high concentration in the intermembrane space, essential for ATP synthesis.

  • Final Electron Acceptor

    The final molecule in the electron transport chain that accepts electrons, enabling the production of water and completion of aerobic cellular respiration.

  • Oxygen Gas

    The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain of aerobic respiration, reacting with hydrogen ions to form water.

  • Water

    A polar molecule essential for life, formed as a byproduct of aerobic cellular respiration when oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor and reacts with hydrogen ions.

  • Chemiosmosis

    The process where a hydrogen ion gradient across the mitochondrial membrane drives ATP synthesis via ATP synthase.