Electron Transport Chain definitions Flashcards

Electron Transport Chain
A series of protein complexes in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons from NADH and FADH2 to oxygen, creating a proton gradient used to produce ATP.
ETC
Electron Transport Chain is abbreviated as ETC.
Redox Reactions
Chemical processes where electrons are transferred between molecules, involving oxidation (loss of electrons) and reduction (gain of electrons), crucial for energy production in cells.
Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient
A gradient formed by the active transport of hydrogen ions across the inner mitochondrial membrane, creating a high concentration in the intermembrane space, essential for ATP synthesis.
Final Electron Acceptor
The final molecule in the electron transport chain that accepts electrons, enabling the production of water and completion of aerobic cellular respiration.
Oxygen Gas
The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain of aerobic respiration, reacting with hydrogen ions to form water.
Water
A polar molecule essential for life, formed as a byproduct of aerobic cellular respiration when oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor and reacts with hydrogen ions.
Chemiosmosis
The process where a hydrogen ion gradient across the mitochondrial membrane drives ATP synthesis via ATP synthase.