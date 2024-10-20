Electron Transport Chain exam Flashcards
Electron Transport Chain (ETC)
A series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons from NADH and FADH2 to oxygen, creating a proton gradient.
Where is the electron transport chain located?
In the inner mitochondrial membrane.
NADH and FADH2
Electron carriers that donate electrons to the electron transport chain.
What is the final electron acceptor in the ETC?
Oxygen (O2).
Redox Reactions
Oxidation-reduction reactions where electrons are transferred between molecules.
What is produced as a byproduct when oxygen accepts electrons?
Water (H2O).
Intermembrane Space
The space between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where protons are pumped to create a gradient.
What is the role of the proton gradient in the ETC?
To drive ATP synthesis via oxidative phosphorylation.
Oxidative Phosphorylation
The process of generating ATP using the energy derived from the electron transport chain and the proton gradient.
What happens to NADH and FADH2 after they donate electrons?
They are oxidized to NAD+ and FAD, respectively.
Mitochondrial Matrix
The innermost compartment of the mitochondria, enclosed by the inner membrane.
What is the significance of the inner mitochondrial membrane in the ETC?
It houses the protein complexes and is the site where the proton gradient is established.
Chemiosmosis
The movement of ions across a semipermeable membrane, down their electrochemical gradient, which in mitochondria is used to generate ATP.
What is the role of ATP synthase in the ETC?
It uses the proton gradient to synthesize ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate.
Aerobic Respiration
A process of cellular respiration that requires oxygen to produce ATP.
What are the main products of the electron transport chain?
ATP, water, and oxidized electron carriers (NAD+ and FAD).
Proton Gradient
A difference in proton concentration across the inner mitochondrial membrane, essential for ATP production.
What is the role of oxygen in the electron transport chain?
It acts as the final electron acceptor, forming water.
What is the function of the electron transport chain in cellular respiration?
To transfer electrons from NADH and FADH2 to oxygen, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.
Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
The membrane where the electron transport chain is located and where the proton gradient is established.
What is the relationship between the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis?
The ETC creates a proton gradient that is used by chemiosmosis to produce ATP.
ATP
Adenosine triphosphate, the primary energy carrier in cells.
What happens to the electrons as they move through the electron transport chain?
They undergo a series of redox reactions, releasing energy used to pump protons into the intermembrane space.
Hydrogen Ion (Proton) Concentration Gradient
A gradient formed by the accumulation of protons in the intermembrane space, driving ATP synthesis.
What is the role of the electron carriers NADH and FADH2 in the ETC?
They donate electrons to the ETC, which are used to create a proton gradient for ATP production.
Water (H2O)
A byproduct of the electron transport chain when oxygen accepts electrons and combines with protons.
What is the significance of the intermembrane space in the ETC?
It is where protons are pumped to create a high concentration gradient necessary for ATP synthesis.