Electron Transport Chain exam Flashcards

  • Electron Transport Chain (ETC)

    A series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons from NADH and FADH2 to oxygen, creating a proton gradient.

  • Where is the electron transport chain located?

    In the inner mitochondrial membrane.

  • NADH and FADH2

    Electron carriers that donate electrons to the electron transport chain.

  • What is the final electron acceptor in the ETC?

    Oxygen (O2).

  • Redox Reactions

    Oxidation-reduction reactions where electrons are transferred between molecules.

  • What is produced as a byproduct when oxygen accepts electrons?

    Water (H2O).

  • Intermembrane Space

    The space between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where protons are pumped to create a gradient.

  • What is the role of the proton gradient in the ETC?

    To drive ATP synthesis via oxidative phosphorylation.

  • Oxidative Phosphorylation

    The process of generating ATP using the energy derived from the electron transport chain and the proton gradient.

  • What happens to NADH and FADH2 after they donate electrons?

    They are oxidized to NAD+ and FAD, respectively.

  • Mitochondrial Matrix

    The innermost compartment of the mitochondria, enclosed by the inner membrane.

  • What is the significance of the inner mitochondrial membrane in the ETC?

    It houses the protein complexes and is the site where the proton gradient is established.

  • Chemiosmosis

    The movement of ions across a semipermeable membrane, down their electrochemical gradient, which in mitochondria is used to generate ATP.

  • What is the role of ATP synthase in the ETC?

    It uses the proton gradient to synthesize ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate.

  • Aerobic Respiration

    A process of cellular respiration that requires oxygen to produce ATP.

  • What are the main products of the electron transport chain?

    ATP, water, and oxidized electron carriers (NAD+ and FAD).

  • Proton Gradient

    A difference in proton concentration across the inner mitochondrial membrane, essential for ATP production.

  • What is the role of oxygen in the electron transport chain?

    It acts as the final electron acceptor, forming water.

  • What is the function of the electron transport chain in cellular respiration?

    To transfer electrons from NADH and FADH2 to oxygen, creating a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.

  • Inner Mitochondrial Membrane

    The membrane where the electron transport chain is located and where the proton gradient is established.

  • What is the relationship between the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis?

    The ETC creates a proton gradient that is used by chemiosmosis to produce ATP.

  • ATP

    Adenosine triphosphate, the primary energy carrier in cells.

  • What happens to the electrons as they move through the electron transport chain?

    They undergo a series of redox reactions, releasing energy used to pump protons into the intermembrane space.

  • Hydrogen Ion (Proton) Concentration Gradient

    A gradient formed by the accumulation of protons in the intermembrane space, driving ATP synthesis.

  • What is the role of the electron carriers NADH and FADH2 in the ETC?

    They donate electrons to the ETC, which are used to create a proton gradient for ATP production.

  • Water (H2O)

    A byproduct of the electron transport chain when oxygen accepts electrons and combines with protons.

  • What is the significance of the intermembrane space in the ETC?

    It is where protons are pumped to create a high concentration gradient necessary for ATP synthesis.