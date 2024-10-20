Electron Transport Chain quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Electron Transport Chain quiz

Electron Transport Chain quiz
  • What is the abbreviation commonly used for the electron transport chain?

    ETC.

  • In which part of the mitochondria is the electron transport chain located?

    The inner mitochondrial membrane.

  • What are the two main electron carriers that donate electrons to the electron transport chain?

    NADH and FADH2.

  • What type of reactions are involved in the electron transport chain to harness energy from electrons?

    Redox reactions (oxidation-reduction reactions).

  • What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain during aerobic respiration?

    Oxygen gas (O2).

  • What byproduct is formed when oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?

    Water (H2O).

  • What gradient is created by the electron transport chain to drive ATP synthesis?

    A hydrogen ion (proton) concentration gradient.

  • What process follows the electron transport chain to produce ATP?

    Chemiosmosis.

  • Which step of aerobic cellular respiration does the electron transport chain belong to?

    The 4th step.

  • What happens to NADH and FADH2 when they donate electrons to the electron transport chain?

    NADH becomes NAD+ and FADH2 becomes FAD.

  • What is the role of the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration?

    To harness the energy of electrons to create a hydrogen ion concentration gradient.

  • What is the primary function of the hydrogen ion concentration gradient created by the electron transport chain?

    To drive the synthesis of ATP through chemiosmosis.

  • What is the space inside the inner mitochondrial membrane called?

    The mitochondrial matrix.

  • What is the main purpose of the redox reactions in the electron transport chain?

    To transfer electrons and release energy to pump hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space.