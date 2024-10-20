Electron Transport Chain quiz #2 Flashcards
Electron Transport Chain quiz #2
Which is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain of cellular respiration?
Oxygen is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain of cellular respiration.What does the electron transport chain (ETC) do?
The electron transport chain creates a hydrogen ion concentration gradient in the intermembrane space, which is used to generate ATP via oxidative phosphorylation.What is the final electron acceptor of aerobic respiration?
Oxygen is the final electron acceptor of aerobic respiration.The electrons stripped from glucose in cellular respiration end up in which compound?
The electrons stripped from glucose end up in water after being accepted by oxygen in the electron transport chain.Where is the electron transport chain located?
The electron transport chain is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane.What is the function of the electron transport chain?
The function of the electron transport chain is to transfer electrons through a series of proteins to create a proton gradient for ATP synthesis.What is the final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration?
Oxygen is the final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration.What is the purpose of the electron transport chain?
The purpose of the electron transport chain is to generate a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis.Which of the following statements best describes the electron transport chain? A) It directly produces ATP. B) It creates a proton gradient. C) It consumes glucose. D) It occurs in the cytoplasm.
B) It creates a proton gradient.Which best describes the electron transport chain?
The electron transport chain is a series of proteins in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons and create a proton gradient.What is the function of the electron transport chain in cellular respiration?
The function of the electron transport chain in cellular respiration is to transfer electrons and pump protons to create a gradient for ATP production.How would the electron transport chain be affected if oxygen was not present in the cell?
Without oxygen, the electron transport chain would halt, preventing ATP production and causing a buildup of NADH and FADH2.Which of the following metabolic pathways generates a proton gradient? A) Glycolysis B) Krebs cycle C) Electron transport chain D) Fermentation
C) Electron transport chainWhat is the final electron acceptor during aerobic respiration?
Oxygen is the final electron acceptor during aerobic respiration.What is the purpose of the electron transport chain in cellular respiration?
The purpose of the electron transport chain in cellular respiration is to create a proton gradient for ATP synthesis.Where does the electron transport chain (ETC) occur?
The electron transport chain occurs in the inner mitochondrial membrane.Where does oxidative phosphorylation take place?
Oxidative phosphorylation takes place in the inner mitochondrial membrane.Where is the electron transport chain located in prokaryotes?
In prokaryotes, the electron transport chain is located in the plasma membrane.Which of the following represents the flow of energy during electron transport and ATP synthesis? A) Glucose → ATP B) NADH/FADH2 → Proton gradient → ATP C) Oxygen → Water D) Pyruvate → Acetyl-CoA
B) NADH/FADH2 → Proton gradient → ATPWhat is the final electron acceptor in aerobic cellular respiration?
Oxygen is the final electron acceptor in aerobic cellular respiration.What is the electron transport chain also known as?
The electron transport chain is also known as the ETC.Where are the proteins of the electron transport chain located in a eukaryotic cell?
The proteins of the electron transport chain are located in the inner mitochondrial membrane of a eukaryotic cell.What is the source of energy for making ATP by oxidative phosphorylation?
The source of energy for making ATP by oxidative phosphorylation is the proton gradient created by the electron transport chain.Which statement describes the proton gradient generated by the electron transport chain?
The proton gradient generated by the electron transport chain is a high concentration of protons in the intermembrane space compared to the mitochondrial matrix.Which of the following acts as an electron carrier in cellular respiration? A) ATP B) NADH C) Glucose D) Oxygen
B) NADHWhere are the molecules of the electron transport chain found in plant cells?
The molecules of the electron transport chain are found in the inner mitochondrial membrane of plant cells.Which step of aerobic respiration actually consumes oxygen?
The electron transport chain step of aerobic respiration consumes oxygen.Where are electron transport chains that are responsible for ATP production located in plant cells?
Electron transport chains responsible for ATP production are located in the inner mitochondrial membrane of plant cells.Generation of proton gradients across membranes occurs during which of the following reactions? A) Glycolysis B) Krebs cycle C) Electron transport chain D) Fermentation
C) Electron transport chainWhat is the function of an electron in the electron transport chain?
The function of an electron in the electron transport chain is to transfer energy through redox reactions to pump protons and create a gradient.What is the main function of the electron transport chain?
The main function of the electron transport chain is to create a proton gradient for ATP synthesis.In the electron transport chain, what is the role of oxygen?
In the electron transport chain, oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor, forming water.Where does the electron transport chain occur in the chloroplast?
The electron transport chain in the chloroplast occurs in the thylakoid membrane.During the electron transport chain, what happens to the electrons?
During the electron transport chain, electrons are transferred through a series of proteins, creating a proton gradient.In which phase of cellular respiration is oxygen a substrate?
Oxygen is a substrate in the electron transport chain phase of cellular respiration.