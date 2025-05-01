Electron Transport Chain quiz #3 Flashcards
Electron Transport Chain quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/24
Where in the cell is the electron transport chain located?
The electron transport chain is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane.What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain during aerobic respiration?
Oxygen (O2) is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.How does the electron transport chain contribute to ATP synthesis?
The ETC creates a hydrogen ion gradient across the inner mitochondrial membrane, which drives ATP synthesis through chemiosmosis.What is the role of the hydrogen ion (proton) gradient in the mitochondria?
The hydrogen ion gradient provides the energy needed for ATP synthase to produce ATP.What is the space between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes called?
It is called the intermembrane space.Why is the electron transport chain considered part of aerobic respiration?
Because it requires oxygen as the final electron acceptor to function.What is the main purpose of pumping hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space?
To create a high concentration of hydrogen ions, establishing a gradient used for ATP production.What is the relationship between the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis?
The ETC creates the hydrogen ion gradient that chemiosmosis uses to generate ATP.What would happen if oxygen were not available for the electron transport chain?
The ETC would stop, halting ATP production and causing a backup of NADH and FADH2.What is the significance of water production in the electron transport chain?
Water is produced when oxygen accepts electrons and combines with hydrogen ions, serving as a byproduct of aerobic respiration.How are electrons transferred through the electron transport chain?
Electrons are passed through a series of protein complexes via redox reactions.What is the mitochondrial matrix?
The mitochondrial matrix is the innermost compartment of the mitochondria, where the Krebs cycle occurs and electron carriers are generated.What happens to the energy released as electrons move through the electron transport chain?
The energy is used to pump hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space, creating a gradient.Why are NADH and FADH2 referred to as electron carriers?
Because they transport high-energy electrons from earlier stages of respiration to the electron transport chain.What is oxidative phosphorylation?
Oxidative phosphorylation is the process of generating ATP using the energy from the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.How does the electron transport chain ensure a continuous supply of NAD+ and FAD?
By oxidizing NADH and FADH2, the ETC regenerates NAD+ and FAD for use in earlier stages of respiration.What would be the effect of a malfunction in one of the protein complexes of the electron transport chain?
It would disrupt electron flow, reduce ATP production, and potentially halt cellular respiration.Why is the inner mitochondrial membrane important for the electron transport chain?
It houses the protein complexes of the ETC and is impermeable to protons, allowing the formation of a proton gradient.What is the role of redox reactions in the electron transport chain?
Redox reactions transfer electrons between protein complexes, releasing energy to pump protons.How does the electron transport chain relate to the overall process of cellular respiration?
It is the final stage, using products from earlier stages to produce most of the cell's ATP.What is the fate of electrons after they pass through the electron transport chain?
They are accepted by oxygen, which combines with protons to form water.Why is the electron transport chain described as a series of proteins?
Because it consists of multiple protein complexes embedded in the inner mitochondrial membrane.What is the importance of the intermembrane space in the electron transport chain?
It is where protons are pumped to create the gradient necessary for ATP synthesis.How does the electron transport chain contribute to the interconnectedness of cellular respiration stages?
It uses NADH and FADH2 from earlier stages and regenerates NAD+ and FAD, linking all stages together.