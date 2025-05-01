Electron Transport Chain quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

Where in the cell is the electron transport chain located? The electron transport chain is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane.

What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain during aerobic respiration? Oxygen (O2) is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.

How does the electron transport chain contribute to ATP synthesis? The ETC creates a hydrogen ion gradient across the inner mitochondrial membrane, which drives ATP synthesis through chemiosmosis.

What is the role of the hydrogen ion (proton) gradient in the mitochondria? The hydrogen ion gradient provides the energy needed for ATP synthase to produce ATP.

What is the space between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes called? It is called the intermembrane space.

Why is the electron transport chain considered part of aerobic respiration? Because it requires oxygen as the final electron acceptor to function.