Endocytosis and Exocytosis definitions Flashcards

  • Endocytosis
    The process by which a cell engulfs large molecules or particles by wrapping its plasma membrane around them, forming a vesicle that brings the substances into the cell.
  • Exocytosis
    The process by which cells expel large molecules or vesicles by fusing them with the plasma membrane.
  • Plasma Membrane
    A selective barrier that regulates the entry and exit of substances in and out of the cell, facilitating communication and maintaining homeostasis.
  • Biomolecules
    Large molecules essential for life, such as proteins, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids, that cannot diffuse through cell membranes and require processes like endocytosis or exocytosis for transport.
  • Proteins
    Complex molecules composed of amino acids, essential for cellular structure, function, and regulation, unable to diffuse through membranes due to their size, requiring specialized transport mechanisms.
  • Carbohydrates
    Organic molecules composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in cells.
  • Nucleic Acids
    Large biomolecules, such as DNA and RNA, that store and transmit genetic information, essential for cell function and heredity.
  • Dna
    A molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.
  • Phagocytosis
    The process by which a cell engulfs large particles or microorganisms, forming an internal vesicle known as a phagosome, to digest and eliminate them.
  • Pinocytosis
    A form of endocytosis where the cell engulfs extracellular fluid and its dissolved solutes, non-selectively, into small vesicles, often referred to as "cell drinking."
  • Receptor Mediated Endocytosis
    A selective form of endocytosis where cells use specific receptors to identify and internalize target molecules from the extracellular fluid.
  • Vesicle
    A small, membrane-bound sac within a cell that transports large molecules via endocytosis or exocytosis.
  • Bulk Transport
    The process by which large molecules are transported across cell membranes via endocytosis or exocytosis, involving the engulfing or expelling of substances within vesicles.
  • Receptors
    Proteins on the cell surface that bind specific molecules, triggering cellular responses or facilitating the selective intake of substances via endocytosis.