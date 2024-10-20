Endocytosis and Exocytosis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Endocytosis The process by which a cell engulfs large molecules or particles by wrapping its plasma membrane around them, forming a vesicle that brings the substances into the cell.

Exocytosis The process by which cells expel large molecules or vesicles by fusing them with the plasma membrane.

Plasma Membrane A selective barrier that regulates the entry and exit of substances in and out of the cell, facilitating communication and maintaining homeostasis.

Biomolecules Large molecules essential for life, such as proteins, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids, that cannot diffuse through cell membranes and require processes like endocytosis or exocytosis for transport.

Proteins Complex molecules composed of amino acids, essential for cellular structure, function, and regulation, unable to diffuse through membranes due to their size, requiring specialized transport mechanisms.

Carbohydrates Organic molecules composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in cells.

Nucleic Acids Large biomolecules, such as DNA and RNA, that store and transmit genetic information, essential for cell function and heredity.

Dna A molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.

Phagocytosis The process by which a cell engulfs large particles or microorganisms, forming an internal vesicle known as a phagosome, to digest and eliminate them.

Pinocytosis A form of endocytosis where the cell engulfs extracellular fluid and its dissolved solutes, non-selectively, into small vesicles, often referred to as "cell drinking."

Receptor Mediated Endocytosis A selective form of endocytosis where cells use specific receptors to identify and internalize target molecules from the extracellular fluid.

Vesicle A small, membrane-bound sac within a cell that transports large molecules via endocytosis or exocytosis.

Bulk Transport The process by which large molecules are transported across cell membranes via endocytosis or exocytosis, involving the engulfing or expelling of substances within vesicles.