Endocytosis and Exocytosis definitions Flashcards

Endocytosis and Exocytosis definitions
Endocytosis and Exocytosis definitions
- EndocytosisThe process by which a cell engulfs large molecules or particles by wrapping its plasma membrane around them, forming a vesicle that brings the substances into the cell.
- ExocytosisThe process by which cells expel large molecules or vesicles by fusing them with the plasma membrane.
- Plasma MembraneA selective barrier that regulates the entry and exit of substances in and out of the cell, facilitating communication and maintaining homeostasis.
- BiomoleculesLarge molecules essential for life, such as proteins, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids, that cannot diffuse through cell membranes and require processes like endocytosis or exocytosis for transport.
- ProteinsComplex molecules composed of amino acids, essential for cellular structure, function, and regulation, unable to diffuse through membranes due to their size, requiring specialized transport mechanisms.
- CarbohydratesOrganic molecules composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in cells.
- Nucleic AcidsLarge biomolecules, such as DNA and RNA, that store and transmit genetic information, essential for cell function and heredity.
- DnaA molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.
- PhagocytosisThe process by which a cell engulfs large particles or microorganisms, forming an internal vesicle known as a phagosome, to digest and eliminate them.
- PinocytosisA form of endocytosis where the cell engulfs extracellular fluid and its dissolved solutes, non-selectively, into small vesicles, often referred to as "cell drinking."
- Receptor Mediated EndocytosisA selective form of endocytosis where cells use specific receptors to identify and internalize target molecules from the extracellular fluid.
- VesicleA small, membrane-bound sac within a cell that transports large molecules via endocytosis or exocytosis.
- Bulk TransportThe process by which large molecules are transported across cell membranes via endocytosis or exocytosis, involving the engulfing or expelling of substances within vesicles.
- ReceptorsProteins on the cell surface that bind specific molecules, triggering cellular responses or facilitating the selective intake of substances via endocytosis.