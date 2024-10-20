Endocytosis and Exocytosis quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is endocytosis? Endocytosis is the process by which a cell engulfs macromolecules by the cell membrane, allowing entry into the cell via a lipid vesicle.

What are the three main types of endocytosis? The three main types of endocytosis are phagocytosis, pinocytosis, and receptor-mediated endocytosis.

What is phagocytosis commonly known as and why? Phagocytosis is commonly known as cell eating because it involves the engulfment of large solid materials.

What is pinocytosis commonly known as and why? Pinocytosis is commonly known as cell drinking because it involves the engulfment of small liquid materials.

How does receptor-mediated endocytosis differ from regular pinocytosis? Receptor-mediated endocytosis is a specific form of pinocytosis that uses receptor proteins to specifically bind and internalize certain molecules.

What role do receptors play in receptor-mediated endocytosis? Receptors are proteins that have a specific binding attraction to certain molecules, facilitating their entry into the cell.

What is exocytosis? Exocytosis is the process by which vesicles fuse with the cell membrane to release their contents into the extracellular space.

What types of molecules can undergo exocytosis? Examples of molecules that can undergo exocytosis include hormones, neurotransmitters, and digestive enzymes.

How does the EX in exocytosis help you remember its function? The EX in exocytosis helps you remember that it involves the exit of materials from the cell into the extracellular space.

What is the main difference between endocytosis and exocytosis? Endocytosis involves the cell taking in substances, while exocytosis involves the cell expelling substances.

What is the role of vesicles in exocytosis? Vesicles fuse with the cell membrane to release their contents outside the cell during exocytosis.

What is the significance of the lipid vesicle in endocytosis? The lipid vesicle encloses the engulfed material, allowing it to be transported into the cell.

What is the function of the cell membrane in endocytosis? The cell membrane engulfs macromolecules to form a vesicle that transports them into the cell.

How does phagocytosis contribute to cellular function? Phagocytosis allows cells to ingest large particles, such as bacteria, which can be broken down and used by the cell.

What is the relationship between pinocytosis and receptor-mediated endocytosis? Receptor-mediated endocytosis is a specialized form of pinocytosis that involves specific receptor proteins to internalize certain molecules.

What is the primary function of endocytosis in cellular transport? Endocytosis allows large molecules to enter the cell by engulfing them with the plasma membrane.

What are the three types of endocytosis? The three types of endocytosis are phagocytosis, pinocytosis, and receptor-mediated endocytosis.

How does pinocytosis differ from receptor-mediated endocytosis? Pinocytosis is non-selective and involves the cell taking in liquid substances, while receptor-mediated endocytosis is selective and uses receptors to recognize specific substances.

What is the role of receptor proteins in receptor-mediated endocytosis? Receptor proteins recognize and bind to specific substances, allowing the cell to selectively take in those substances.

What type of transport is used for large biomolecules like proteins and nucleic acids? Large biomolecules are transported via bulk transport mechanisms such as endocytosis and exocytosis.

What does the term 'bulk transport' refer to in cellular biology? Bulk transport refers to the movement of large molecules across the cell membrane through processes like endocytosis and exocytosis.

What is phagocytosis commonly referred to as? Phagocytosis is commonly referred to as 'cell eating.'

What is pinocytosis commonly referred to as? Pinocytosis is commonly referred to as 'cell drinking.'

What does the term 'endocytosis' literally mean? The term 'endocytosis' literally means 'into the cell.'

What does the term 'exocytosis' literally mean? The term 'exocytosis' literally means 'out of the cell.'

Which type of endocytosis involves the cell membrane wrapping around a particle to form a vesicle? Phagocytosis involves the cell membrane wrapping around a particle to form a vesicle.

What is the main function of exocytosis in cellular transport? Exocytosis allows the cell to expel large molecules by fusing vesicles with the plasma membrane.

What is the role of vesicles in endocytosis and exocytosis? Vesicles transport large molecules into the cell during endocytosis and out of the cell during exocytosis.