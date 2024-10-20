Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (12)
Endomembrane System
A network of interconnected, membrane-bound organelles in eukaryotic cells responsible for protein secretion, cellular digestion, and transport via vesicles.
Protein Secretion
The process by which proteins are synthesized in the rough ER, processed in the Golgi apparatus, and transported via vesicles to the cell membrane for release outside the cell.
Eukaryotic Cell
A cell type with membrane-bound organelles, including a nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum, and Golgi apparatus, facilitating complex processes like protein secretion and cellular digestion.
Vesicles
Small membrane-bound sacs that transport and store substances within a cell, facilitating communication between organelles in the endomembrane system.
Cellular Digestion
The breakdown of cellular components by lysosomes, peroxisomes, and vacuoles, involving enzymatic reactions to recycle or dispose of cellular waste and damaged organelles.
Nuclear Envelope
A double-membrane structure surrounding the nucleus, controlling the flow of materials in and out via nuclear pores.
Endoplasmic Reticulum
A network of membranous tubules within eukaryotic cells, involved in protein and lipid synthesis, and transport. It has two types: rough (with ribosomes) and smooth (without ribosomes).
Golgi Apparatus
A membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotic cells that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for secretion or delivery to other organelles.
Lysosomes
Organelles that digest cellular waste and foreign material using hydrolytic enzymes, crucial for cellular cleanup and recycling processes.
Peroxisomes
Organelles that detoxify harmful substances and break down fatty acids using oxidative enzymes, producing hydrogen peroxide as a byproduct.
Nucleolus
A dense region within the nucleus responsible for producing ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and assembling ribosomes, essential for protein synthesis.
Transport Vesicle
A small, membrane-bound sac that transports proteins and other molecules between organelles within the endomembrane system or to the cell membrane for secretion.