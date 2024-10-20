Skip to main content
Endosymbiotic Theory definitions Flashcards

Endosymbiotic Theory definitions
  • Endosymbiotic Theory
    Theory suggesting mitochondria and chloroplasts originated from free-living prokaryotes that were engulfed by ancestral eukaryotic cells, forming a symbiotic relationship.
  • Mitochondria
    Organelle in eukaryotic cells, evolved from aerobic bacteria, responsible for producing energy (ATP) through cellular respiration, requiring oxygen to function.
  • Chloroplasts
    Photosynthetic organelles in eukaryotic cells, believed to have originated from cyanobacteria, responsible for converting light energy into chemical energy via photosynthesis.
  • Prokaryotic Organisms
    Single-celled organisms lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, often considered the ancestors of mitochondria and chloroplasts in eukaryotic cells.
  • Eukaryotic Cells
    Cells with a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, believed to have evolved through endosymbiosis, incorporating prokaryotic organisms like mitochondria and chloroplasts.
  • Prokaryote
    A unicellular organism lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, typically smaller and simpler than eukaryotes, often found in extreme environments.
  • Eukaryote
    An organism with cells containing a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, believed to have evolved through endosymbiosis of prokaryotic cells.
  • Cyanobacteria
    Photosynthetic prokaryotes that produce oxygen and are believed to be ancestors of chloroplasts in eukaryotic cells.
  • Photosynthetic Bacteria
    Bacteria that perform photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy, and are believed to be ancestors of chloroplasts in eukaryotic cells.
  • Aerobic Bacteria
    Bacteria that require oxygen for growth and energy production, often involved in processes like cellular respiration.
  • Anaerobic Bacteria
    Bacteria that thrive in environments devoid of oxygen, often using fermentation or anaerobic respiration for energy production.
  • Cellular Respiration
    The process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water, primarily occurring in the mitochondria.
  • Oxygen
    A diatomic molecule essential for aerobic respiration, enabling energy production in mitochondria by acting as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.