Endosymbiotic Theory quiz Flashcards

Endosymbiotic Theory quiz
What does the endosymbiotic theory propose about the origin of mitochondria and chloroplasts?
The endosymbiotic theory proposes that mitochondria and chloroplasts were once independent prokaryotic organisms that were incorporated into eukaryotic cells.
According to the endosymbiotic theory, what type of organism is the ancestor of mitochondria?
The ancestor of mitochondria is believed to be an aerobic prokaryote.
Why can we eliminate eukaryotes as the ancestor of mitochondria in the context of the endosymbiotic theory?
We can eliminate eukaryotes because the endosymbiotic theory specifically states that mitochondria originated from prokaryotic organisms.
Why is cyanobacteria not considered the ancestor of mitochondria?
Cyanobacteria are photosynthetic bacteria, which makes them more likely ancestors of chloroplasts, not mitochondria.
What is the main difference between aerobic and anaerobic bacteria?
Aerobic bacteria require oxygen to function, while anaerobic bacteria do not.
Which type of bacteria is most likely the ancestor of mitochondria according to the endosymbiotic theory?
Aerobic bacteria are most likely the ancestor of mitochondria.
What characteristic of mitochondria supports the idea that they originated from aerobic bacteria?
Mitochondria require oxygen to function, similar to aerobic bacteria.
What is the significance of the endosymbiotic theory in understanding eukaryotic cell evolution?
The endosymbiotic theory helps explain how eukaryotic cells acquired complex organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts through the incorporation of prokaryotic organisms.
How does the endosymbiotic theory relate to the concept of aerobic respiration?
The endosymbiotic theory suggests that mitochondria, which perform aerobic respiration, originated from aerobic bacteria.
What process in mitochondria indicates their prokaryotic origin?
The process of aerobic respiration in mitochondria indicates their prokaryotic origin.
Why is it important to understand the difference between aerobic and anaerobic bacteria in the context of the endosymbiotic theory?
Understanding the difference helps identify the specific type of bacteria that likely became mitochondria, which are aerobic and require oxygen.
What role does oxygen play in the function of mitochondria?
Oxygen is essential for the process of aerobic respiration in mitochondria.
How does the endosymbiotic theory explain the presence of double membranes in mitochondria and chloroplasts?
The double membranes are thought to result from the engulfing of prokaryotic cells by a host eukaryotic cell.
What evidence supports the idea that mitochondria were once free-living prokaryotes?
Mitochondria have their own DNA and ribosomes, similar to prokaryotes, supporting the idea they were once free-living.
How does the endosymbiotic theory contribute to our understanding of cellular respiration?
The theory explains that mitochondria, which are crucial for cellular respiration, originated from aerobic bacteria.