Endosymbiotic Theory quiz #2 Flashcards

The endosymbiotic theory helps to explain the origin of which structures?
The endosymbiotic theory explains the origin of mitochondria and chloroplasts in eukaryotic cells.
Which statement does not support the endosymbiotic theory?
A statement that does not support the endosymbiotic theory would be one that claims mitochondria and chloroplasts originated from the eukaryotic cell itself rather than from engulfed bacteria.
What is the importance of the endosymbiotic theory?
The endosymbiotic theory is important because it provides an explanation for the origin of eukaryotic cells and their organelles, highlighting the evolutionary relationship between prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
Which statement is evidence used to support the endosymbiotic theory?
Evidence supporting the endosymbiotic theory includes similarities in DNA structure, ribosome type, and replication methods between mitochondria/chloroplasts and prokaryotes.
How did mitochondria become part of the cell?
Mitochondria became part of the cell through the engulfment of an aerobic bacterium by an anaerobic host cell, leading to a symbiotic relationship.
What is the endosymbiotic theory?
The endosymbiotic theory posits that mitochondria and chloroplasts originated from independent aerobic and photosynthetic bacteria engulfed by an ancestral eukaryotic cell.
Which of the following statements is true of secondary endosymbiosis? A) It involves the engulfment of a eukaryotic cell by another eukaryotic cell. B) It involves the engulfment of a prokaryotic cell by a eukaryotic cell. C) It does not involve any form of engulfment. D) It involves the engulfment of a eukaryotic cell by a prokaryotic cell.
A) It involves the engulfment of a eukaryotic cell by another eukaryotic cell.
Which type of cells combined in order to form the first eukaryotic cell?
An anaerobic host cell combined with aerobic bacteria to form the first eukaryotic cell.
What event is thought to have contributed to the evolution of eukaryotes?
The engulfment of aerobic and photosynthetic bacteria by an ancestral eukaryotic cell contributed to the evolution of eukaryotes.
Which is not evidence for the endosymbiotic origins of mitochondria and chloroplasts?
Evidence not supporting the endosymbiotic origins would be the presence of linear DNA, which is characteristic of eukaryotic cells, not prokaryotic cells.
Which of the following statements provide evidence for the endosymbiotic theory? A) Mitochondria and chloroplasts have circular DNA. B) Mitochondria and chloroplasts have 80S ribosomes. C) Mitochondria and chloroplasts replicate via mitosis. D) Mitochondria and chloroplasts have a single membrane.
A) Mitochondria and chloroplasts have circular DNA.
Which of the following are mitochondria thought to have evolved from?
Mitochondria are thought to have evolved from aerobic bacteria.
What existing evidence supports the theory that mitochondria are of prokaryotic origin?
Which of the following is not evidence for the endosymbiotic theory? A) Mitochondria and chloroplasts have circular DNA. B) Mitochondria and chloroplasts have 70S ribosomes. C) Mitochondria and chloroplasts replicate via binary fission. D) Mitochondria and chloroplasts have linear DNA.
D) Mitochondria and chloroplasts have linear DNA.
Which of the following is evidence for the endosymbiotic theory?
Evidence includes the presence of circular DNA, 70S ribosomes, and replication via binary fission in mitochondria and chloroplasts.
Which statement describes the possible origins of cell organelles in eukaryotes?
Cell organelles in eukaryotes, such as mitochondria and chloroplasts, originated from engulfed aerobic and photosynthetic bacteria.
Which explanation correctly describes the origin of the mitochondria?
Which of the following statements supports the theory of endosymbiosis?
Mitochondria and chloroplasts have similarities to prokaryotes, such as circular DNA and 70S ribosomes, supporting the theory of endosymbiosis.
What are the ancestors of the chloroplasts in all plant cells?
The ancestors of chloroplasts are photosynthetic cyanobacteria.
Which theory explains how eukaryotic cells evolved to include membrane-bound organelles?
The endosymbiotic theory explains how eukaryotic cells evolved to include membrane-bound organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts.
Which of the following is not evidence of the endosymbiotic theory?
Evidence not supporting the theory would be the presence of linear DNA in mitochondria and chloroplasts.
Which of these statements are both true and support the endosymbiosis theory?
True statements supporting the theory include mitochondria and chloroplasts having circular DNA and 70S ribosomes.
Which of the following is evidence to support the endosymbiotic theory?
Which of the following is the subject of the theory of endosymbiosis?
What does the endosymbiotic theory state?
The endosymbiotic theory states that mitochondria and chloroplasts originated from independent bacteria engulfed by an ancestral eukaryotic cell.
Which famous biologist came up with the theory of endosymbiosis?
Lynn Margulis is the famous biologist who developed the theory of endosymbiosis.
Which of the following statements support the theory of endosymbiosis?
What does the endosymbiotic theory propose that mitochondria in eukaryotic cells arose from?
The endosymbiotic theory proposes that mitochondria arose from aerobic bacteria.
Which concept supports the endosymbiotic origin of complex eukaryotic cells?
The concept of engulfment and symbiosis supports the endosymbiotic origin of complex eukaryotic cells.
How did mitochondria and chloroplasts arise in eukaryotic cells?
Mitochondria and chloroplasts arose through the engulfment of aerobic and photosynthetic bacteria by an ancestral eukaryotic cell.
Which of the following can be cited as evidence for the theory of endosymbiosis?
What is the advantage of having cyanobacteria living inside a cell?
The advantage is the acquisition of photosynthetic capabilities, allowing the host cell to produce energy from sunlight.
From where did mitochondria evolve?
Mitochondria evolved from aerobic bacteria.
What features of mitochondria are similar to bacteria? Select all that apply.
Which of the following is true of secondary endosymbiosis?
Secondary endosymbiosis involves the engulfment of a eukaryotic cell by another eukaryotic cell.
Which theory explains the origin of chloroplasts and mitochondria?
The endosymbiotic theory explains the origin of chloroplasts and mitochondria.
Which two organelles are hypothesized to have evolved through endosymbiosis?
Mitochondria and chloroplasts are hypothesized to have evolved through endosymbiosis.
Biologists believe that eukaryotic cells evolved from prokaryotes through which process?
Biologists believe eukaryotic cells evolved from prokaryotes through the process of endosymbiosis.
Which of the following statements about endosymbiosis is correct?
Correct statements include that mitochondria and chloroplasts originated from engulfed bacteria.
Which structural feature helps support the hypothesis that chloroplasts came from cyanobacteria?
The presence of circular DNA and 70S ribosomes in chloroplasts supports the hypothesis that they came from cyanobacteria.