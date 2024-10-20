Skip to main content
Enzyme Activation Energy definitions Flashcards

Enzyme Activation Energy definitions
  • Enzyme

    A biological catalyst that accelerates chemical reactions by reducing the activation energy required, without being consumed in the process.

  • Activation Energy

    The minimum energy required for reactants to reach the transition state and initiate a chemical reaction, influencing the reaction rate.

  • Transition state

    A temporary, high-energy configuration of reactants during a chemical reaction, representing the peak of the energy barrier that must be overcome for the reaction to proceed.

  • Reactants

    Substances that undergo change during a chemical reaction, starting with higher energy before transforming into products.

  • Products

    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, having lower free energy than the reactants in exergonic reactions.

  • Exergonic Reaction

    A chemical reaction where the products have lower free energy than the reactants, releasing energy and occurring spontaneously.

  • Endergonic Reaction

    A chemical reaction that absorbs energy from its surroundings, resulting in products with higher free energy than the reactants.

  • Free Energy

    The energy available to do work in a system, determining the direction and spontaneity of biochemical reactions.

  • Reaction Progress

    The progression of a chemical reaction over time, typically depicted as a graph showing changes in free energy from reactants to products, including the transition state.

  • Chemical Reaction

    A process where reactants are transformed into products, involving the breaking and forming of chemical bonds, and requiring an initial energy input to proceed.

  • Temperature

    A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, influencing reaction rates and enzyme activity.