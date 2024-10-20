Enzyme Activation Energy definitions Flashcards
Enzyme
A biological catalyst that accelerates chemical reactions by reducing the activation energy required, without being consumed in the process.
Activation Energy
The minimum energy required for reactants to reach the transition state and initiate a chemical reaction, influencing the reaction rate.
Transition state
A temporary, high-energy configuration of reactants during a chemical reaction, representing the peak of the energy barrier that must be overcome for the reaction to proceed.
Reactants
Substances that undergo change during a chemical reaction, starting with higher energy before transforming into products.
Products
Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, having lower free energy than the reactants in exergonic reactions.
Exergonic Reaction
A chemical reaction where the products have lower free energy than the reactants, releasing energy and occurring spontaneously.
Endergonic Reaction
A chemical reaction that absorbs energy from its surroundings, resulting in products with higher free energy than the reactants.
Free Energy
The energy available to do work in a system, determining the direction and spontaneity of biochemical reactions.
Reaction Progress
The progression of a chemical reaction over time, typically depicted as a graph showing changes in free energy from reactants to products, including the transition state.
Chemical Reaction
A process where reactants are transformed into products, involving the breaking and forming of chemical bonds, and requiring an initial energy input to proceed.
Energy Barrier
Temperature
A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, influencing reaction rates and enzyme activity.