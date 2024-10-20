Enzyme Activation Energy exam Flashcards
Activation Energy (EA)
The minimum energy required to initiate a chemical reaction, defined as the energy difference between reactants and the transition state.
What is the role of enzymes in chemical reactions?
Enzymes lower the activation energy, facilitating faster reactions.
Exergonic Reaction
A reaction where reactants possess higher energy than products, and energy is released.
Transition State
A temporary state of maximum energy within a reaction.
How does the activation energy affect the speed of a reaction?
The higher the activation energy, the slower the reaction; the lower the activation energy, the faster the reaction.
Endergonic Reaction
A reaction where the products have higher energy than the reactants, requiring energy input.
What does the transition state represent in a reaction?
The peak energy point in a reaction.
How do enzymes affect the transition state energy?
Enzymes lower the transition state energy, reducing the activation energy.
Free Energy
The energy in a system that can be used to do work.
What is the effect of enzymes on reaction speed?
Enzymes increase the reaction speed by lowering the activation energy.
Reaction Progress
The progression of a reaction over time.
What is the relationship between activation energy and reaction speed?
Lower activation energy results in a faster reaction, while higher activation energy results in a slower reaction.
Catalysis
The acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst, such as an enzyme.
What is the significance of the activation energy in exergonic reactions?
It represents the minimum amount of energy that must be overcome for the exergonic reaction to proceed.
Energy Barrier
The energy difference that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed, also known as activation energy.
How do enzymes influence the energy barrier of a reaction?
Enzymes lower the energy barrier, making it easier for the reaction to proceed.
Enzymatic Catalysis
The process by which enzymes lower the activation energy of a reaction, speeding up the reaction.
What is the effect of a high activation energy on a reaction?
A high activation energy makes the reaction slower.
Reaction Coordinate
A graph showing the free energy changes during the progress of a reaction.
What does a lower activation energy indicate in the presence of an enzyme?
It indicates that the reaction will proceed faster.
Energy of Activation
Another term for activation energy, the minimum energy required to start a chemical reaction.
What happens to the activation energy in the presence of an enzyme?
The activation energy is lowered.
Chemical Reaction
A process that involves the rearrangement of the molecular or ionic structure of a substance.
What is the main takeaway about enzymes and activation energy?
Enzymes speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy.
Reactants in context of exergonic reactions
Substances that start a chemical reaction and have higher energy in exergonic reactions.
Products in context of exergonic reactions
Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, having lower energy in exergonic reactions.
How is activation energy represented on a reaction coordinate graph?
As the difference in energy between the reactants and the transition state.
What is the effect of enzymes on the transition state?
Enzymes lower the energy of the transition state, reducing the activation energy.
What does a reaction coordinate graph show?
It shows the free energy changes during the progress of a reaction.