Enzyme Activation Energy exam Flashcards

Enzyme Activation Energy exam
  • Activation Energy (EA)

    The minimum energy required to initiate a chemical reaction, defined as the energy difference between reactants and the transition state.

  • What is the role of enzymes in chemical reactions?

    Enzymes lower the activation energy, facilitating faster reactions.

  • Exergonic Reaction

    A reaction where reactants possess higher energy than products, and energy is released.

  • Transition State

    A temporary state of maximum energy within a reaction.

  • How does the activation energy affect the speed of a reaction?

    The higher the activation energy, the slower the reaction; the lower the activation energy, the faster the reaction.

  • Endergonic Reaction

    A reaction where the products have higher energy than the reactants, requiring energy input.

  • What does the transition state represent in a reaction?

    The peak energy point in a reaction.

  • How do enzymes affect the transition state energy?

    Enzymes lower the transition state energy, reducing the activation energy.

  • Free Energy

    The energy in a system that can be used to do work.

  • What is the effect of enzymes on reaction speed?

    Enzymes increase the reaction speed by lowering the activation energy.

  • Reaction Progress

    The progression of a reaction over time.

  • What is the relationship between activation energy and reaction speed?

    Lower activation energy results in a faster reaction, while higher activation energy results in a slower reaction.

  • Catalysis

    The acceleration of a chemical reaction by a catalyst, such as an enzyme.

  • What is the significance of the activation energy in exergonic reactions?

    It represents the minimum amount of energy that must be overcome for the exergonic reaction to proceed.

  • Energy Barrier

    The energy difference that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed, also known as activation energy.

  • How do enzymes influence the energy barrier of a reaction?

    Enzymes lower the energy barrier, making it easier for the reaction to proceed.

  • Enzymatic Catalysis

    The process by which enzymes lower the activation energy of a reaction, speeding up the reaction.

  • What is the effect of a high activation energy on a reaction?

    A high activation energy makes the reaction slower.

  • Reaction Coordinate

    A graph showing the free energy changes during the progress of a reaction.

  • What does a lower activation energy indicate in the presence of an enzyme?

    It indicates that the reaction will proceed faster.

  • Energy of Activation

    Another term for activation energy, the minimum energy required to start a chemical reaction.

  • What happens to the activation energy in the presence of an enzyme?

    The activation energy is lowered.

  • Chemical Reaction

    A process that involves the rearrangement of the molecular or ionic structure of a substance.

  • What is the main takeaway about enzymes and activation energy?

    Enzymes speed up chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy.

  • Reactants in context of exergonic reactions

    Substances that start a chemical reaction and have higher energy in exergonic reactions.

  • Products in context of exergonic reactions

    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, having lower energy in exergonic reactions.

  • How is activation energy represented on a reaction coordinate graph?

    As the difference in energy between the reactants and the transition state.

  • What is the effect of enzymes on the transition state?

    Enzymes lower the energy of the transition state, reducing the activation energy.

  • What does a reaction coordinate graph show?

    It shows the free energy changes during the progress of a reaction.