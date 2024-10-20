Enzyme Activation Energy quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Enzyme Activation Energy quiz

Enzyme Activation Energy quiz
  • What is the activation energy (EA) in a chemical reaction?

    The activation energy (EA) is the minimum amount of energy required to start a chemical reaction.

  • How does the activation energy affect the speed of a reaction?

    The higher the activation energy, the slower the reaction; the lower the activation energy, the faster the reaction.

  • What is the transition state in a chemical reaction?

    The transition state is a temporary state of maximum energy within a reaction.

  • In an exergonic reaction, how do the free energy levels of reactants and products compare?

    In an exergonic reaction, the reactants have higher free energy than the products.

  • What does the peak of the energy curve in a reaction graph represent?

    The peak of the energy curve represents the transition state.

  • What role do enzymes play in chemical reactions?

    Enzymes increase the rate of chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy barrier.

  • Are enzymes' functions affected by pH and temperature?

    Yes, enzymes' functions are dependent on factors such as pH and temperature.

  • What happens to an enzyme's function if its structure is altered?

    If an enzyme's structure is altered, its function generally decreases or it may not function at all.

  • What is the abbreviation commonly used for activation energy?

    The abbreviation commonly used for activation energy is Ea.

  • Do both exergonic and endergonic reactions have activation energy?

    Yes, both exergonic and endergonic reactions have activation energy.

  • What is the relationship between activation energy and reaction speed?

    The higher the activation energy, the slower the reaction speed; the lower the activation energy, the faster the reaction speed.

  • What is the significance of the transition state in a reaction?

    The transition state is significant because it represents the point of maximum energy that must be overcome for the reaction to proceed.

  • How do enzymes affect the activation energy of a reaction?

    Enzymes lower the activation energy required for a reaction to proceed.

  • What is the effect of harsh environmental conditions on enzyme activity?

    Harsh environmental conditions, such as extreme pH and temperature, can negatively affect enzyme activity.