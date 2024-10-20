Enzyme Activation Energy quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the activation energy (EA) in a chemical reaction?
The activation energy (EA) is the minimum amount of energy required to start a chemical reaction.
How does the activation energy affect the speed of a reaction?
The higher the activation energy, the slower the reaction; the lower the activation energy, the faster the reaction.
What is the transition state in a chemical reaction?
The transition state is a temporary state of maximum energy within a reaction.
In an exergonic reaction, how do the free energy levels of reactants and products compare?
In an exergonic reaction, the reactants have higher free energy than the products.
What does the peak of the energy curve in a reaction graph represent?
The peak of the energy curve represents the transition state.
What role do enzymes play in chemical reactions?
Enzymes increase the rate of chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy barrier.
Are enzymes' functions affected by pH and temperature?
Yes, enzymes' functions are dependent on factors such as pH and temperature.
What happens to an enzyme's function if its structure is altered?
If an enzyme's structure is altered, its function generally decreases or it may not function at all.
What is the abbreviation commonly used for activation energy?
The abbreviation commonly used for activation energy is Ea.
Do both exergonic and endergonic reactions have activation energy?
Yes, both exergonic and endergonic reactions have activation energy.
What is the relationship between activation energy and reaction speed?
The higher the activation energy, the slower the reaction speed; the lower the activation energy, the faster the reaction speed.
What is the significance of the transition state in a reaction?
The transition state is significant because it represents the point of maximum energy that must be overcome for the reaction to proceed.
How do enzymes affect the activation energy of a reaction?
Enzymes lower the activation energy required for a reaction to proceed.
What is the effect of harsh environmental conditions on enzyme activity?
Harsh environmental conditions, such as extreme pH and temperature, can negatively affect enzyme activity.