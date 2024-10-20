Enzyme Binding Factors definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (10)
Substrate
A molecule that binds to an enzyme's active site, acting as the reactant in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.
Complex
A temporary molecular structure formed when an enzyme binds to its substrate at the active site, facilitating a chemical reaction.
Active Site
A specific region on an enzyme where the substrate binds, facilitating the formation of the enzyme-substrate complex and subsequent catalysis.
Enzyme Substrate Complex
A temporary molecular complex formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme's active site, facilitating a chemical reaction.
Catalysis
The acceleration of a chemical reaction by a substance (enzyme) that remains unchanged after the reaction.
Reactant
A substance that undergoes change during a chemical reaction, interacting with an enzyme at the active site to form an enzyme-substrate complex.
Product
The molecules formed from the conversion of substrates by an enzyme during a biochemical reaction.
Cofactor
A non-protein molecule or ion required for an enzyme's activity, often aiding in catalysis by stabilizing the enzyme-substrate complex.
Coenzyme
Organic non-protein molecules that bind to enzymes and assist in catalysis, often derived from vitamins.
Vitamins
Organic non-protein molecules that assist enzymes in catalysis, often functioning as coenzymes.