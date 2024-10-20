Skip to main content
Enzyme Binding Factors definitions Flashcards

  • Substrate

    A molecule that binds to an enzyme's active site, acting as the reactant in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.

  • Complex

    A temporary molecular structure formed when an enzyme binds to its substrate at the active site, facilitating a chemical reaction.

  • Active Site

    A specific region on an enzyme where the substrate binds, facilitating the formation of the enzyme-substrate complex and subsequent catalysis.

  • Enzyme Substrate Complex

    A temporary molecular complex formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme's active site, facilitating a chemical reaction.

  • Catalysis

    The acceleration of a chemical reaction by a substance (enzyme) that remains unchanged after the reaction.

  • Reactant

    A substance that undergoes change during a chemical reaction, interacting with an enzyme at the active site to form an enzyme-substrate complex.

  • Product

    The molecules formed from the conversion of substrates by an enzyme during a biochemical reaction.

  • Cofactor

    A non-protein molecule or ion required for an enzyme's activity, often aiding in catalysis by stabilizing the enzyme-substrate complex.

  • Coenzyme

    Organic non-protein molecules that bind to enzymes and assist in catalysis, often derived from vitamins.

  • Vitamins

    Organic non-protein molecules that assist enzymes in catalysis, often functioning as coenzymes.