Enzyme Binding Factors quiz Flashcards
Back
Enzyme Binding Factors quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What is the specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds called?The specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds is called the active site.
- What is formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme at the active site?When a substrate binds to an enzyme at the active site, it forms the enzyme-substrate complex, abbreviated as ES.
- What happens to the enzyme after the catalysis of the reaction?After the catalysis of the reaction, the enzyme remains unchanged and can catalyze the reaction repeatedly.
- What are the products of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction commonly abbreviated as?The products of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction are commonly abbreviated as P.
- What is the role of coenzymes in enzyme catalysis?Coenzymes, which are organic non-protein components, aid enzymes in the catalysis process.
- What is the abbreviation for the enzyme-substrate complex?The abbreviation for the enzyme-substrate complex is ES.
- What is the substrate in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction commonly abbreviated as?The substrate in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction is commonly abbreviated as S.
- What is the term for the energy required to start a chemical reaction?The energy required to start a chemical reaction is called activation energy.
- What happens to the substrate during enzyme catalysis?During enzyme catalysis, the substrate is converted into the product.
- What is the term for the non-protein component that aids an enzyme in catalysis?The non-protein component that aids an enzyme in catalysis is called a cofactor.
- What is the difference between a cofactor and a coenzyme?A cofactor is a non-protein component that aids in enzyme catalysis, while a coenzyme is an organic type of cofactor.
- What is the role of the active site in enzyme function?The active site is the specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds and catalysis occurs.
- What does the enzyme-substrate complex facilitate?The enzyme-substrate complex facilitates the conversion of the substrate into the product.
- What is the abbreviation for the products in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?The abbreviation for the products in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction is P.
- What remains unchanged after an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?The enzyme remains unchanged after an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.