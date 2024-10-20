Enzyme Binding Factors quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds called? The specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds is called the active site.

What is formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme at the active site? When a substrate binds to an enzyme at the active site, it forms the enzyme-substrate complex, abbreviated as ES.

What happens to the enzyme after the catalysis of the reaction? After the catalysis of the reaction, the enzyme remains unchanged and can catalyze the reaction repeatedly.

What are the products of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction commonly abbreviated as? The products of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction are commonly abbreviated as P.

What is the role of coenzymes in enzyme catalysis? Coenzymes, which are organic non-protein components, aid enzymes in the catalysis process.

What is the abbreviation for the enzyme-substrate complex? The abbreviation for the enzyme-substrate complex is ES.

What is the substrate in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction commonly abbreviated as? The substrate in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction is commonly abbreviated as S.

What is the term for the energy required to start a chemical reaction? The energy required to start a chemical reaction is called activation energy.

What happens to the substrate during enzyme catalysis? During enzyme catalysis, the substrate is converted into the product.

What is the term for the non-protein component that aids an enzyme in catalysis? The non-protein component that aids an enzyme in catalysis is called a cofactor.

What is the difference between a cofactor and a coenzyme? A cofactor is a non-protein component that aids in enzyme catalysis, while a coenzyme is an organic type of cofactor.

What is the role of the active site in enzyme function? The active site is the specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds and catalysis occurs.

What does the enzyme-substrate complex facilitate? The enzyme-substrate complex facilitates the conversion of the substrate into the product.

What is the abbreviation for the products in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction? The abbreviation for the products in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction is P.