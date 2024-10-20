Enzyme Binding Factors quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Enzyme Binding Factors quiz

Enzyme Binding Factors quiz
  • What is the specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds called?
    The specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds is called the active site.
  • What is formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme at the active site?
    When a substrate binds to an enzyme at the active site, it forms the enzyme-substrate complex, abbreviated as ES.
  • What happens to the enzyme after the catalysis of the reaction?
    After the catalysis of the reaction, the enzyme remains unchanged and can catalyze the reaction repeatedly.
  • What are the products of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction commonly abbreviated as?
    The products of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction are commonly abbreviated as P.
  • What is the role of coenzymes in enzyme catalysis?
    Coenzymes, which are organic non-protein components, aid enzymes in the catalysis process.
  • What is the abbreviation for the enzyme-substrate complex?
    The abbreviation for the enzyme-substrate complex is ES.
  • What is the substrate in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction commonly abbreviated as?
    The substrate in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction is commonly abbreviated as S.
  • What is the term for the energy required to start a chemical reaction?
    The energy required to start a chemical reaction is called activation energy.
  • What happens to the substrate during enzyme catalysis?
    During enzyme catalysis, the substrate is converted into the product.
  • What is the term for the non-protein component that aids an enzyme in catalysis?
    The non-protein component that aids an enzyme in catalysis is called a cofactor.
  • What is the difference between a cofactor and a coenzyme?
    A cofactor is a non-protein component that aids in enzyme catalysis, while a coenzyme is an organic type of cofactor.
  • What is the role of the active site in enzyme function?
    The active site is the specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds and catalysis occurs.
  • What does the enzyme-substrate complex facilitate?
    The enzyme-substrate complex facilitates the conversion of the substrate into the product.
  • What is the abbreviation for the products in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?
    The abbreviation for the products in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction is P.
  • What remains unchanged after an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?
    The enzyme remains unchanged after an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.