Enzyme Inhibition definitions Flashcards

Inhibition
A process where a molecule reduces enzyme activity by binding to the active site, which can be overcome by increasing substrate concentration.
Competitive Inhibition
A type of enzyme inhibition where the inhibitor and substrate compete for the active site, and increasing substrate concentration can overcome the inhibition.
Noncompetitive Inhibition
Inhibition where an inhibitor binds to an enzyme at a site other than the active site, reducing enzyme activity regardless of substrate concentration.
Coenzyme
A non-protein molecule that binds to an enzyme and is essential for its activity, often acting as a carrier of electrons or specific atoms.
Inhibitor
A molecule that decreases enzyme activity by binding to the active site or another site, preventing substrate binding or enzyme function.