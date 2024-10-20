Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Enzyme Inhibition definitions Flashcards

Back
Enzyme Inhibition definitions
How well do you know this?
1/5

  • Inhibition

    A process where a molecule reduces enzyme activity by binding to the active site, which can be overcome by increasing substrate concentration.

  • Competitive Inhibition

    A type of enzyme inhibition where the inhibitor and substrate compete for the active site, and increasing substrate concentration can overcome the inhibition.

  • Noncompetitive Inhibition

    Inhibition where an inhibitor binds to an enzyme at a site other than the active site, reducing enzyme activity regardless of substrate concentration.

  • Coenzyme

    A non-protein molecule that binds to an enzyme and is essential for its activity, often acting as a carrier of electrons or specific atoms.

  • Inhibitor

    A molecule that decreases enzyme activity by binding to the active site or another site, preventing substrate binding or enzyme function.