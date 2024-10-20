Epistasis quiz Flashcards
- What is polygenic inheritance?Polygenic inheritance refers to a single phenotypic trait that is affected by multiple genes.
- How does polygenic inheritance differ from Mendelian genetics?Polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes affecting one trait, whereas Mendelian genetics typically involves single genes affecting single traits.
- What is a classic example of a polygenic trait in humans?Human height is a classic example of a polygenic trait, controlled by well over 180 genes.
- What does the term 'polygenic' mean?The term 'polygenic' means 'many genes,' indicating that multiple genes influence a single trait.
- How many genes are involved in determining human height?Human height is determined by well over 180 genes.
- What is the root meaning of 'polygenic'?The root 'poly' means 'many,' and 'genic' refers to genes.
- Can you name a non-Mendelian genetic concept discussed in the video?Polygenic inheritance is a non-Mendelian genetic concept discussed in the video.
- What is the difference between polygenic traits and traits described by Mendel's laws?Polygenic traits are influenced by multiple genes, while Mendel's laws typically describe traits influenced by single genes.
- What does the term 'phenotypic trait' refer to in the context of polygenic inheritance?A phenotypic trait refers to a visible characteristic that is influenced by multiple genes in polygenic inheritance.
- How does polygenic inheritance contribute to the complexity of genetic traits?Polygenic inheritance contributes to the complexity of genetic traits by involving multiple genes, making the traits more variable and intricate.
- What will be compared to polygenic inheritance in the next video?Pleiotropy will be compared to polygenic inheritance in the next video.
- What is an example of a polygenic trait shown in the video?An example of a polygenic trait shown in the video is human height.
- What does the video suggest about the majority of inherited traits?The video suggests that the majority of inherited traits are actually polygenic.
- What is the significance of the number of genes involved in polygenic traits?The number of genes involved in polygenic traits signifies the complexity and variability of these traits.
- What is the next topic to be discussed after polygenic inheritance?The next topic to be discussed after polygenic inheritance is pleiotropy.