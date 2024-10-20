Epistasis quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is polygenic inheritance? Polygenic inheritance refers to a single phenotypic trait that is affected by multiple genes.

How does polygenic inheritance differ from Mendelian genetics? Polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes affecting one trait, whereas Mendelian genetics typically involves single genes affecting single traits.

What is a classic example of a polygenic trait in humans? Human height is a classic example of a polygenic trait, controlled by well over 180 genes.

What does the term 'polygenic' mean? The term 'polygenic' means 'many genes,' indicating that multiple genes influence a single trait.

How many genes are involved in determining human height? Human height is determined by well over 180 genes.

What is the root meaning of 'polygenic'? The root 'poly' means 'many,' and 'genic' refers to genes.

Can you name a non-Mendelian genetic concept discussed in the video? Polygenic inheritance is a non-Mendelian genetic concept discussed in the video.

What is the difference between polygenic traits and traits described by Mendel's laws? Polygenic traits are influenced by multiple genes, while Mendel's laws typically describe traits influenced by single genes.

What does the term 'phenotypic trait' refer to in the context of polygenic inheritance? A phenotypic trait refers to a visible characteristic that is influenced by multiple genes in polygenic inheritance.

How does polygenic inheritance contribute to the complexity of genetic traits? Polygenic inheritance contributes to the complexity of genetic traits by involving multiple genes, making the traits more variable and intricate.

What will be compared to polygenic inheritance in the next video? Pleiotropy will be compared to polygenic inheritance in the next video.

What is an example of a polygenic trait shown in the video? An example of a polygenic trait shown in the video is human height.

What does the video suggest about the majority of inherited traits? The video suggests that the majority of inherited traits are actually polygenic.

What is the significance of the number of genes involved in polygenic traits? The number of genes involved in polygenic traits signifies the complexity and variability of these traits.