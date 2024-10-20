Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications quiz Flashcards
Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications quiz
- What is histone acetylation?Histone acetylation is the process of adding an acetyl group to histone proteins, which loosens chromatin structure and promotes euchromatin formation.
- How does histone acetylation affect chromatin structure?Histone acetylation loosens the chromatin structure, making DNA more accessible to RNA polymerase and promoting transcription.
- What is the role of histone tails in chromatin modification?Histone tails can be chemically modified by cellular enzymes, such as through acetylation, to regulate chromatin structure and gene expression.
- What happens to chromatin structure during deacetylation?Deacetylation removes acetyl groups from histones, resulting in tighter chromatin packing and a heterochromatin state, which reduces transcription.
- What is DNA methylation?DNA methylation is the addition of a methyl group to cytosine nucleotides, which typically blocks transcription by preventing RNA polymerase from accessing the promoter.
- How does DNA methylation affect gene expression?DNA methylation turns off gene expression by blocking RNA polymerase from binding to the DNA, thus preventing transcription.
- What is the difference between histone acetylation and DNA methylation?Histone acetylation promotes transcription by loosening chromatin, while DNA methylation inhibits transcription by blocking RNA polymerase access.
- What are transcription factors?Transcription factors are proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate transcription initiation.
- What is the role of general transcription factors?General transcription factors bind to the promoter region and are required for the transcription of all genes.
- How do specific transcription factors differ from general transcription factors?Specific transcription factors bind to regulatory regions other than the promoter and are required for the transcription of specific genes.
- What is the euchromatin state?Euchromatin is a loosely packed chromatin state that allows for active transcription.
- What is the heterochromatin state?Heterochromatin is a tightly packed chromatin state that generally represses transcription.
- What is the function of RNA polymerase in transcription?RNA polymerase binds to DNA and synthesizes RNA during transcription.
- What is the effect of acetylation on gene expression?Acetylation increases gene expression by promoting a euchromatin state, making DNA more accessible for transcription.
- What is the effect of methylation on gene expression?Methylation decreases gene expression by blocking RNA polymerase from accessing the DNA, thus preventing transcription.