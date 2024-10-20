Skip to main content
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation definitions Flashcards

Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation definitions
  • Eukaryotic Cells

    Cells with a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, allow compartmentalization of functions and complex regulation of gene expression.

  • Post Transcriptional Regulation

    Regulation of gene expression in eukaryotes after transcription, involving alternative RNA splicing, mRNA processing (5' cap and poly-A tail), and mRNA degradation or translation inhibition by small RNAs.

  • Gene Expression

    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, such as proteins, often involving transcription and translation.

  • Alternative RNA Splicing

    A process where a single mRNA transcript is spliced in various ways to produce different protein variants, enhancing protein diversity without increasing the number of genes.

  • mRNA

    A molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to ribosomes, where it is translated into proteins, and is protected by a 5' cap and poly-A tail to prevent degradation.

  • Transcript

    An RNA copy of a gene's DNA sequence, produced during transcription, which can be processed and modified before being translated into a protein.

  • RNA Processing

    Modification of pre-mRNA in eukaryotes, including splicing out introns, adding a 5' cap, and a poly-A tail, to produce mature mRNA for translation.

  • 5 Prime Cap

    A modified guanine nucleotide added to the 5' end of eukaryotic mRNA to protect it from degradation and assist in ribosome binding during translation.

  • Poly A Tail

    A sequence of adenine nucleotides added to the 3' end of eukaryotic mRNA to protect it from degradation and assist in export from the nucleus.

  • Degrading Enzymes

    Enzymes that break down RNA molecules, protecting cells from viral RNA and regulating gene expression by degrading unprotected mRNA.

  • Non Coding RNA Molecules

    Small RNA molecules that bind to mRNA, preventing its translation by blocking ribosome attachment, thus regulating gene expression post-transcriptionally.

  • Introns

    Noncoding segments of RNA that are removed during RNA splicing, allowing exons to be joined together to form a mature mRNA transcript.

  • Exons

    Segments of mRNA that are retained during RNA splicing and code for proteins.

  • Protein Products

    Proteins synthesized from the same mRNA transcript through alternative RNA splicing, resulting in diverse functional variants.

  • Genome

    The complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes, which contains the instructions for building and maintaining that organism.

  • RNA Interference

    A process where small RNA molecules bind to mRNA, preventing its translation by blocking ribosome binding, thus regulating gene expression post-transcriptionally.

  • Translation

    The process where ribosomes synthesize proteins using mRNA as a template, converting nucleotide sequences into amino acid sequences.

  • Ribosome

    A cellular structure that synthesizes proteins by translating mRNA sequences into polypeptide chains, essential for gene expression and cellular function.

  • Small Interfering RNA

    A short double-stranded RNA that binds to and degrades mRNA, preventing its translation into protein.

  • MicroRNA

    Small, non-coding RNA molecules that bind to mRNA, preventing its translation by blocking ribosome attachment, thus regulating gene expression post-transcriptionally.

  • Complementary Base Pairs

    Nitrogenous bases in DNA and RNA that pair specifically (A with T/U, and C with G) via hydrogen bonds, ensuring accurate replication and transcription.

  • tRNA

    A molecule that carries amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis, matching its anticodon with codons on the mRNA to ensure correct amino acid sequence.

  • rRNA

    A type of RNA that forms the core structural and functional components of ribosomes, essential for protein synthesis in all living organisms.

  • Ribosomal Subunits

    Two distinct structures within ribosomes, one large and one small, that assemble around mRNA to facilitate protein synthesis by coordinating tRNA and catalyzing peptide bond formation.

  • Dicer

    An enzyme that cleaves double-stranded RNA into small fragments, facilitating RNA interference and gene silencing.