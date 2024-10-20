Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of the spliceosome in RNA splicing? The spliceosome is a complex of RNA and protein that removes introns from pre-mRNA and splices together exons.

How does alternative RNA splicing contribute to protein diversity? Alternative RNA splicing allows different mRNA molecules to be produced from the same pre-mRNA, leading to the creation of different proteins from the same gene.

What are the two main protective modifications added to mRNA to prevent degradation in the cytoplasm? The 5' cap and the poly-A tail are added to mRNA to protect it from degradation by RNA-degrading enzymes in the cytoplasm.

What is the primary function of RNA interference (RNAi) in gene expression? RNA interference (RNAi) uses small non-coding RNAs to block the translation of target mRNA molecules, thereby turning off gene expression.

What are the two classes of small non-coding RNAs involved in RNA interference? The two classes are microRNAs (miRNAs) and small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

How do microRNAs (miRNAs) and small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) differ in their precursor forms? MicroRNAs have a single-stranded precursor, while siRNAs have a double-stranded precursor.

What is the role of proteases in post-translational regulation? Proteases degrade proteins by breaking polypeptide bonds, which can turn off gene expression by marking proteins for degradation.

What is the significance of the 5' cap and poly-A tail in mRNA processing? The 5' cap and poly-A tail protect mRNA from degradation and are essential for the stability and translation of the mRNA.

What happens to mRNA that is not protected by a 5' cap and poly-A tail? Unprotected mRNA is degraded by RNA-degrading enzymes in the cytoplasm, preventing the production of the protein product.

What are the two possible outcomes of RNA interference (RNAi) on target mRNA? RNAi can either lead to the degradation of the target mRNA or block the ribosome from binding, preventing translation.

How does alternative RNA splicing regulate gene expression? By producing different mRNA transcripts from the same gene, alternative RNA splicing can create different proteins, thereby regulating gene expression.

What is the function of the poly-A tail in mRNA protection? The poly-A tail, added to the 3' end of mRNA, helps protect the mRNA from degradation by enzymes in the cytoplasm.

What is the role of small non-coding RNAs in RNA interference? Small non-coding RNAs bind to target mRNA by complementary base pairing, leading to mRNA degradation or blocking translation.

What is the difference between mRNA degradation and translational control in RNA interference? In mRNA degradation, the mRNA is broken down by enzymes, while in translational control, the ribosome is blocked from binding to the mRNA.