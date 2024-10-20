Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation definitions

Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation definitions
  • Post Translational Modification

    Chemical modifications of proteins after synthesis, altering their function, location, activation state, or degradation, thus regulating gene expression.

  • Protein Function

    The role a protein plays in a cell, influenced by its structure and modifications, affecting its activity, location, interactions, and stability.

  • Protein Location

    Refers to the specific area within a cell where a protein functions, often determined by post-translational modifications like tagging with molecules that direct its cellular destination.

  • Sugar Molecules

    Sugar molecules are carbohydrate tags added to proteins, directing their cellular location and function, often guiding them to the plasma membrane.

  • Phosphorylation

    Adding or removing a phosphate group to a protein, often acting as an on/off switch to regulate the protein's activity, location, or function within the cell.

  • Phosphate Group

    A chemical group consisting of one phosphorus atom bonded to four oxygen atoms, crucial for energy transfer, signaling, and protein activation/deactivation in cells.

  • Protein Activation

    The process by which a protein's function is regulated through the addition or removal of chemical groups, often acting as an on/off switch.

  • Protein Inactivation

    The process by which a protein's function is halted, often through post-translational modifications like phosphorylation, acting as a reversible on/off switch.

  • Protein Degradation

    The process by which cells tag unwanted proteins with ubiquitin, signaling them for breakdown and recycling by the proteasome.

  • Ubiquitination

    Attachment of ubiquitin molecules to a protein, marking it for degradation by the proteasome, thus regulating protein levels and function within the cell.

  • Ubiquitin

    A small protein that tags other proteins for degradation, signaling the cell to destroy them when they are no longer needed.

  • Gene Expression

    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, often proteins, which can be regulated at multiple stages, including post-translational modifications.

  • Hormone Signal

    A biochemical message that triggers cellular responses, such as protein production, modification, or degradation, to regulate physiological processes.

  • Repressor Protein

    A protein that binds to specific DNA sequences to inhibit the transcription of a gene, thereby regulating gene expression.

  • Transcription

    The process of copying a segment of DNA into RNA, primarily mRNA, by the enzyme RNA polymerase, enabling gene expression.

  • Protein X

    A protein produced in response to a hormone signal, later tagged with ubiquitin for degradation when no longer needed by the cell.

  • mRNA

    A molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it serves as a template for protein synthesis.

  • Micro mRNA

    Small RNA molecules that bind to complementary mRNA sequences, preventing their translation and thus regulating gene expression post-transcriptionally.

  • Translation

    The process where mRNA is decoded by ribosomes to synthesize a specific polypeptide, following the genetic instructions from DNA.

  • Cell Membrane

    A semi-permeable barrier that regulates the entry and exit of substances, maintaining the internal environment of the cell.

  • Semi Permeable

    Allows selective passage of certain molecules while blocking others, maintaining cellular homeostasis.