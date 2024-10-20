Skip to main content
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing definitions Flashcards

Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing definitions
  • Eukaryotic RNA Processing

    The process in eukaryotes where pre-mRNA undergoes modifications, including splicing, 5' capping, and polyadenylation, to become mature mRNA ready for translation.

  • Splicing

    The process of removing introns and joining exons in pre-mRNA to produce mature mRNA ready for translation in eukaryotic cells.

  • Prokaryotic mRNA

    mRNA in prokaryotes is directly translated into proteins without requiring post-transcriptional modifications like capping, polyadenylation, or splicing, unlike eukaryotic mRNA.

  • Transcription Termination

    The process where RNA polymerase stops RNA synthesis and releases the newly made RNA transcript and the DNA template.

  • Premature mRNA

    The initial RNA transcript in eukaryotes that requires processing and splicing to become mature mRNA ready for translation.

  • Pre mRNA

    The initial RNA transcript in eukaryotes, containing both exons and introns, which requires processing and splicing to become mature mRNA ready for translation.

  • RNA Processing

    Modification of pre-mRNA in eukaryotes, involving capping, polyadenylation, and splicing, to produce mature mRNA ready for translation.

  • Translation

    The process where mature mRNA is decoded by ribosomes to synthesize a specific protein, using tRNA to match amino acids to the mRNA codons.

  • mRNA Poly A Tail

    A sequence of adenine nucleotides added to the 3' end of eukaryotic mRNA to protect it from degradation and assist in translation.

  • 3 Prime End

    The end of an mRNA strand where a poly-A tail is added during RNA processing to protect the mRNA from degradation and aid in translation.

  • 5 Prime Cap

    A modified guanine nucleotide added to the 5' end of eukaryotic pre-mRNA, protecting it from degradation and aiding in ribosome binding during translation.

  • RNA Modification

    Post-transcriptional changes in eukaryotic pre-mRNA, including splicing, 5' capping, and 3' polyadenylation, to produce mature mRNA ready for translation.

  • Gene Products

    Molecules synthesized as a result of gene expression, including proteins and functional RNAs, which perform various cellular functions.

  • Exons

    Segments of DNA or RNA that encode parts of the final mature RNA product, such as proteins, and are retained after splicing.

  • Introns

    Noncoding segments of pre-mRNA that are removed during RNA splicing in eukaryotic cells.

  • Noncoding Portions

    Segments of DNA or RNA that do not encode protein sequences and are removed during RNA splicing are known as noncoding portions.