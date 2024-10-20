Skip to main content
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control definitions Flashcards

Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control definitions
  • Eukaryotic Transcription Control

    Regulation of gene expression in eukaryotes via DNA-binding proteins called transcription factors, which bind to regulatory regions to control transcription initiation.

  • DNA Binding Proteins

    Proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate gene transcription by promoting or inhibiting the recruitment of RNA polymerase.

  • Regulatory Regions

    DNA sequences that transcription factors bind to in order to control the initiation and regulation of gene transcription.

  • Transcription Factors

    Proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate the initiation of transcription, essential for gene expression control.

  • Transcription Initiation

    The process where transcription factors and RNA polymerase bind to the promoter region, forming a complex that initiates the transcription of a gene.

  • Promoter Sequence

    A DNA region where transcription factors and RNA polymerase bind to initiate transcription.

  • General Transcription Factors

    Proteins essential for initiating transcription in all genes by binding to promoter regions and recruiting RNA polymerase.

  • Specific Transcription Factors

    Proteins that bind to DNA sequences to regulate the transcription of particular genes, unlike general transcription factors which are required for all genes.

  • DNA Molecule

    A double-helix structure composed of nucleotide sequences that encode genetic information, with strands running antiparallel and containing regions like promoters for transcription regulation.

  • Coding Sequence

    The part of a gene that is transcribed into mRNA and translated into a protein.

  • RNA Polymerase

    An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription, binding to the promoter region with the help of transcription factors.

  • Transcription Initiation Complex

    A complex of general transcription factors and RNA polymerase bound to the promoter region, essential for initiating transcription in eukaryotic cells.

  • Tata Box

    A DNA sequence in the promoter region, rich in adenine and thymine, that recruits general transcription factors and RNA polymerase to initiate transcription in eukaryotes.

  • Adenines

    Nitrogenous bases in DNA and RNA that pair with thymine in DNA and uracil in RNA, playing a crucial role in encoding genetic information.

  • Thymines

    A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with adenine and is part of the TATA box, crucial for transcription initiation.

  • Genome

    The complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes and non-coding sequences, which contains the instructions for building and maintaining that organism.