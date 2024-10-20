Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (17)
Eukaryotic Transcription Control
Regulation of gene expression in eukaryotes via DNA-binding proteins called transcription factors, which bind to regulatory regions to control transcription initiation.
DNA Binding Proteins
Proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate gene transcription by promoting or inhibiting the recruitment of RNA polymerase.
Regulatory Regions
DNA sequences that transcription factors bind to in order to control the initiation and regulation of gene transcription.
Transcription Factors
Proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate the initiation of transcription, essential for gene expression control.
Transcription Initiation
The process where transcription factors and RNA polymerase bind to the promoter region, forming a complex that initiates the transcription of a gene.
Promoter Sequence
A DNA region where transcription factors and RNA polymerase bind to initiate transcription.
General Transcription Factors
Proteins essential for initiating transcription in all genes by binding to promoter regions and recruiting RNA polymerase.
Specific Transcription Factors
Proteins that bind to DNA sequences to regulate the transcription of particular genes, unlike general transcription factors which are required for all genes.
DNA Molecule
A double-helix structure composed of nucleotide sequences that encode genetic information, with strands running antiparallel and containing regions like promoters for transcription regulation.
Coding Sequence
The part of a gene that is transcribed into mRNA and translated into a protein.
RNA Polymerase
An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription, binding to the promoter region with the help of transcription factors.
Transcription Initiation Complex
A complex of general transcription factors and RNA polymerase bound to the promoter region, essential for initiating transcription in eukaryotic cells.
Transcription Initiation Complex (TIC)
A complex of general transcription factors and RNA polymerase that assembles at the promoter region to initiate transcription in eukaryotes.
Tata Box
A DNA sequence in the promoter region, rich in adenine and thymine, that recruits general transcription factors and RNA polymerase to initiate transcription in eukaryotes.
Adenines
Nitrogenous bases in DNA and RNA that pair with thymine in DNA and uracil in RNA, playing a crucial role in encoding genetic information.
Thymines
A nitrogenous base in DNA that pairs with adenine and is part of the TATA box, crucial for transcription initiation.
Genome
The complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes and non-coding sequences, which contains the instructions for building and maintaining that organism.