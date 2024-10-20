Evidence of Evolution quiz #2 Flashcards

Why do scientists consider vestigial structures, like a human appendix, evidence for evolution?
Vestigial structures are considered evidence for evolution because they are traits that have lost most or all of their ancestral function, indicating a shared ancestry with species that have fully functional versions of these traits.
Which of the following are anatomical features that provide evidence for evolution? A) Vestigial structures B) Analogous structures C) Homologous structures D) Embryologic homology
A) Vestigial structures, C) Homologous structures, and D) Embryologic homology provide evidence for evolution.
The fact that DNA sequences are more similar in more closely related organisms is evidence of what?
This is evidence of molecular homology, which suggests that organisms with similar DNA sequences share a common ancestor.
How does the distribution of marsupials around the world provide evidence for evolution?
The distribution of marsupials provides evidence for evolution by showing how species have adapted to different environments and geographical isolation, leading to divergent evolution from a common ancestor.
Which of the following does not provide evidence for evolution? A) Fossils B) Vestigial structures C) Analogous structures D) Molecular homology
C) Analogous structures do not provide evidence for evolution as they arise from convergent evolution, not common ancestry.
What is the best evidence that two organisms share a common evolutionary ancestry?
The best evidence that two organisms share a common evolutionary ancestry is the presence of homologous structures, which indicate similar underlying structures due to a shared ancestor.
How do vestigial structures provide evidence that species may be changing over time?
Vestigial structures provide evidence that species may be changing over time by showing that certain traits have become reduced or non-functional, indicating adaptation and evolutionary change from their ancestors.
Why are vestigial structures considered critical evidence of evolution?
Vestigial structures are considered critical evidence of evolution because they demonstrate how species have evolved over time, retaining structures that have lost their original function, suggesting a shared ancestry.
How did Tiktaalik provide evidence that amphibians evolved from fish?
Tiktaalik provided evidence that amphibians evolved from fish by exhibiting both fish-like and tetrapod-like features, such as fins with bone structures similar to limbs, indicating a transitional form in the evolution from aquatic to terrestrial life.
Why are bones often studied when trying to determine the origins of birds?
Bones are often studied to determine the origins of birds because homologous bone structures can reveal evolutionary relationships and shared ancestry with other species, such as dinosaurs.
Which of the following characteristics suggests that whales evolved from terrestrial animals? A) Presence of a vestigial pelvis B) Presence of gills C) Presence of fins D) Presence of a blowhole
A) Presence of a vestigial pelvis suggests that whales evolved from terrestrial animals, as it indicates a shared ancestry with land-dwelling species.