Evidence of Evolution quiz #3 Flashcards

How do vestigial structures serve as evidence for evolution, and can you provide an example?
Vestigial structures are traits that have lost most or all of their ancestral function, indicating evolutionary change over time. An example is the pelvic girdle in snakes, which no longer serves its original purpose but remains as a reduced structure, showing descent from ancestors with functional legs.
How do fossils provide evidence for both broad evolutionary patterns and specific evolutionary transitions, such as the evolution of whales?
Fossils show changes in organisms over time, with older layers containing different species than those found today, demonstrating broad evolutionary patterns. They also reveal specific transitions, such as fossils of ancient whales with intermediate leg structures, supporting the idea that whales evolved from land-dwelling ancestors.
What is homology and how does it provide evidence for evolution?
Homology is the presence of similar traits or structures in different species due to shared ancestry. It provides evidence for evolution by showing that these species inherited these traits from a common ancestor.
How do the upper limb bones of tetrapods illustrate the concept of homology?
Despite different functions, tetrapods like whales, horses, and humans have similar upper limb bone structures, indicating they share a common ancestor. This similarity in structure, despite differences in use, is evidence of homology.
What is the difference between homology and analogy in evolutionary biology?
Homology refers to traits inherited from a common ancestor, while analogy refers to traits that are similar in function but evolved independently in different lineages. Analogous traits can confuse evolutionary relationships because they do not indicate common ancestry.
How does embryologic homology provide evidence for common ancestry among vertebrates?
Embryologic homology is seen when embryos of different vertebrates share similar features, such as pharyngeal arches and tails, even if these features are not present in adults. This suggests these species share a distant common ancestor.
What is molecular homology and why is it important in modern evolutionary biology?
Molecular homology refers to similarities in DNA or protein sequences among related organisms. It is important because it allows scientists to construct evolutionary trees and determine relationships based on genetic evidence.
How do fossils demonstrate specific evolutionary transitions, such as the evolution of whales?
Fossils show a sequence of intermediate forms, such as ancient whales with leg structures, supporting the hypothesis that whales evolved from land-dwelling ancestors. This provides direct evidence for specific evolutionary changes over time.