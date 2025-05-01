Evidence of Natural Selection quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the main difference between natural selection and artificial selection, and how did Darwin use these concepts to explain evolution?
Natural selection is the process where environmental pressures favor certain traits, leading to increased reproduction of individuals with those traits, while artificial selection involves humans breeding organisms for desired characteristics. Darwin used artificial selection as an analogy to help explain how natural selection drives evolution in nature.
How does the development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria serve as evidence for natural selection?
Antibiotic resistance in bacteria demonstrates natural selection because variation exists in bacterial populations; when exposed to antibiotics, only resistant bacteria survive and reproduce, making resistance more common over time. This shows how environmental pressures can drive adaptive changes in populations.
How does the coat color adaptation in rock pocket mice illustrate the process of natural selection?
Rock pocket mice living on dark volcanic rock show increased frequency of dark fur due to better camouflage from predators. This adaptation results from natural selection, where mice with dark fur have higher survival and reproductive success in that environment, leading to evolutionary change in the population.
What is the role of variation in a population for natural selection to occur?
Variation provides different traits within a population, allowing some individuals to have higher fitness under certain environmental pressures.
What is the selection pressure in the development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria?
The presence of antibiotics acts as the selection pressure, killing non-resistant bacteria and allowing resistant ones to survive.
Why is the rock pocket mouse example considered strong evidence for natural selection?
Researchers have tracked both the changes in coat color and the underlying genes, showing how populations adapt to different environments through natural selection.