Evolution of Complexity quiz #2 Flashcards
Evolution of Complexity quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Why are lobe-finned fish thought to be the closest relatives to tetrapods?
Lobe-finned fish are considered the closest relatives to tetrapods because they possess limb-like fins that resemble the limbs of tetrapods, indicating a common evolutionary ancestor.Which of these organisms is considered the most complex?
The vertebrate eye is considered one of the most complex structures due to its intricate design and functionality, evolving from simpler forms like eye spots and pinhole eyes.What are the steps toward multicellularity?
The steps toward multicellularity involve the gradual evolution of single-celled organisms into complex multicellular organisms through processes like cell specialization and cooperation.Which of the following characteristics evolved as a result of the evolution of a larger brain size? A) Enhanced memory B) Improved vision C) Complex social behavior D) All of the above
D) All of the above. The evolution of a larger brain size led to enhanced memory, improved vision, and complex social behavior.What is exaptation in the context of evolutionary biology?
Exaptation is a process where existing traits gain new functions, such as feathers evolving from scales for warmth and later being used for flight.How did the vertebrate eye evolve according to the video transcript?
The vertebrate eye evolved through gradual changes, starting from photosensitive cells forming eye spots, then eye cups, pinhole eyes, and eventually complex camera-like eyes.What is the significance of intermediate structures in the evolution of complex traits?
Intermediate structures must provide a benefit over previous versions, allowing gradual improvements that lead to complex traits like the vertebrate eye.How do feathers illustrate the concept of exaptation?
Feathers illustrate exaptation by initially evolving for warmth and later being adapted for flight, showing how traits can gain new functions over time.What is the role of natural selection in the evolution of complex traits?
Natural selection drives the evolution of complex traits by favoring beneficial adaptations at each intermediate stage, leading to gradual complexity.How did the camera-like eye evolve in mollusks according to the video transcript?
The camera-like eye in mollusks evolved independently from vertebrates, through similar gradual changes, demonstrating convergent evolution.