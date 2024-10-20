Evolution of Populations quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Evolution of Populations quiz #2

Evolution of Populations quiz #2
  • Which of the following evolutionary forces can introduce new genetic variation into a population? A) Natural selection B) Genetic drift C) Mutation D) Gene flow
    C) Mutation
  • What is the term for the change in size of a group of organisms of the same species over time?
    The term is population growth or population dynamics.
  • What occurs when a small group from a population colonizes a new area?
    This is known as the founder effect, where a small group establishes a new population with potentially different allele frequencies.
  • What is microevolution?
    Microevolution involves small, rapid changes in allele frequencies within a population over a short period of time.
  • How does natural selection affect allele frequencies?
    Natural selection increases the frequency of alleles that enhance reproductive success.
  • What is genetic drift?
    Genetic drift is the random change in allele frequencies in a population.
  • What is gene flow?
    Gene flow is the movement of alleles between populations, which can alter allele frequencies.
  • What is the modern synthesis in evolutionary biology?
    The modern synthesis is the integration of Darwinian evolution and Mendelian genetics, forming the basis of population genetics.
  • What role do mutations play in evolution?
    Mutations introduce new alleles into a population, providing genetic variation necessary for evolution.
  • What is population genetics?
    Population genetics is the study of genetic variation and evolutionary processes affecting genes at the population level.