Evolution of Populations quiz #2 Flashcards

Evolution of Populations quiz #2
Evolution of Populations quiz #2
Which of the following evolutionary forces can introduce new genetic variation into a population? A) Natural selection B) Genetic drift C) Mutation D) Gene flow
C) MutationWhat is the term for the change in size of a group of organisms of the same species over time?
The term is population growth or population dynamics.What occurs when a small group from a population colonizes a new area?
This is known as the founder effect, where a small group establishes a new population with potentially different allele frequencies.What is microevolution?
Microevolution involves small, rapid changes in allele frequencies within a population over a short period of time.How does natural selection affect allele frequencies?
Natural selection increases the frequency of alleles that enhance reproductive success.What is genetic drift?
Genetic drift is the random change in allele frequencies in a population.What is gene flow?
Gene flow is the movement of alleles between populations, which can alter allele frequencies.What is the modern synthesis in evolutionary biology?
The modern synthesis is the integration of Darwinian evolution and Mendelian genetics, forming the basis of population genetics.What role do mutations play in evolution?
Mutations introduce new alleles into a population, providing genetic variation necessary for evolution.What is population genetics?
Population genetics is the study of genetic variation and evolutionary processes affecting genes at the population level.