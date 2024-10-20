Experimental Design definitions Flashcards
Dependent Variable
The variable measured or observed by the researcher to assess the effect of the independent variable.
Independent Variable
The variable manipulated or controlled by the researcher to observe its effect on the dependent variable.
Incubator
A device that maintains a controlled environment, such as temperature and humidity, to support the development of organisms or cells.
Control Groups
Groups in an experiment designed to prevent false positives and negatives by providing a baseline response for comparison, either showing no effect (negative) or a known effect (positive).
False Positives
An outcome that incorrectly indicates the presence of a condition or effect when it is not actually present.
False Negatives
An outcome that incorrectly indicates the absence of a condition or result when it is actually present.
Negative Controls
A group in an experiment expected to show no response, used to ensure that any observed effect is due to the variable being tested.
Positive Controls
A control group expected to show a response, confirming the experiment's setup and validating the test's effectiveness.