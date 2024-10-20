Experimental Design definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Experimental Design definitions

Experimental Design definitions
  • Dependent Variable

    The variable measured or observed by the researcher to assess the effect of the independent variable.

  • Independent Variable

    The variable manipulated or controlled by the researcher to observe its effect on the dependent variable.

  • Incubator

    A device that maintains a controlled environment, such as temperature and humidity, to support the development of organisms or cells.

  • Control Groups

    Groups in an experiment designed to prevent false positives and negatives by providing a baseline response for comparison, either showing no effect (negative) or a known effect (positive).

  • False Positives

    An outcome that incorrectly indicates the presence of a condition or effect when it is not actually present.

  • False Negatives

    An outcome that incorrectly indicates the absence of a condition or result when it is actually present.

  • Negative Controls

    A group in an experiment expected to show no response, used to ensure that any observed effect is due to the variable being tested.

  • Positive Controls

    A control group expected to show a response, confirming the experiment's setup and validating the test's effectiveness.