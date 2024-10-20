Experimental Design exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Experiment A scientific procedure designed to test a hypothesis, involving independent and dependent variables.

Independent Variable A variable controlled or modified by the researcher in an experiment.

Dependent Variable A variable that is measured or investigated by the researcher.

Control Group A group in an experiment that is used to prevent false positives and false negatives.

What is a false positive? An outcome that falsely indicates the presence of a result.

What is a false negative? An outcome that falsely indicates the absence of a result.

Negative Control A control group where no response is expected, used to prevent false positives.

Positive Control A control group where a response is expected, used to prevent false negatives.

What is the purpose of a negative control? To prevent false positives.

What is the purpose of a positive control? To prevent false negatives.

Placebo A fake pill, often used as a negative control in experiments.

What is an example of an independent variable? The amount of time someone is exposed to a chemical.

What is an example of a dependent variable? The growth of a plant.

How do scientists prevent false positives and negatives? By using control groups, including negative and positive controls.

What is measured on the y-axis of a graph in an experiment? The dependent variable.

What is controlled on the x-axis of a graph in an experiment? The independent variable.

What is the role of a placebo in an experiment? To act as a negative control, ensuring no response is expected.

What is the role of a brand name pill in an experiment? To act as a positive control, ensuring a response is expected.

What does a well-designed experiment contain? Control groups to prevent false positives and false negatives.

What is the relationship between independent and dependent variables? The independent variable is controlled by the researcher, while the dependent variable is measured.

What is an example of a negative control? Using a sugar pill in a drug effectiveness study.

What is an example of a positive control? Using a proven brand name pill in a drug effectiveness study.

What does a false positive indicate? The presence of a result when there is none.

What does a false negative indicate? The absence of a result when there is one.

Why are control groups important in experiments? They help ensure accurate results by preventing false positives and negatives.

What is the expected response of a negative control? No response.

What is the expected response of a positive control? A response.

How can the effectiveness of a new drug be tested? By comparing it against a placebo (negative control) and a proven drug (positive control).

What does the independent variable represent in a graph? The factor controlled or modified by the researcher, usually on the x-axis.