Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Experimental Design exam Flashcards

Back
Experimental Design exam
How well do you know this?
1/30
  • Experiment
    A scientific procedure designed to test a hypothesis, involving independent and dependent variables.
  • Independent Variable
    A variable controlled or modified by the researcher in an experiment.
  • Dependent Variable
    A variable that is measured or investigated by the researcher.
  • Control Group
    A group in an experiment that is used to prevent false positives and false negatives.
  • What is a false positive?
    An outcome that falsely indicates the presence of a result.
  • What is a false negative?
    An outcome that falsely indicates the absence of a result.
  • Negative Control
    A control group where no response is expected, used to prevent false positives.
  • Positive Control
    A control group where a response is expected, used to prevent false negatives.
  • What is the purpose of a negative control?
    To prevent false positives.
  • What is the purpose of a positive control?
    To prevent false negatives.
  • Placebo
    A fake pill, often used as a negative control in experiments.
  • What is an example of an independent variable?
    The amount of time someone is exposed to a chemical.
  • What is an example of a dependent variable?
    The growth of a plant.
  • How do scientists prevent false positives and negatives?
    By using control groups, including negative and positive controls.
  • What is measured on the y-axis of a graph in an experiment?
    The dependent variable.
  • What is controlled on the x-axis of a graph in an experiment?
    The independent variable.
  • What is the role of a placebo in an experiment?
    To act as a negative control, ensuring no response is expected.
  • What is the role of a brand name pill in an experiment?
    To act as a positive control, ensuring a response is expected.
  • What does a well-designed experiment contain?
    Control groups to prevent false positives and false negatives.
  • What is the relationship between independent and dependent variables?
    The independent variable is controlled by the researcher, while the dependent variable is measured.
  • What is an example of a negative control?
    Using a sugar pill in a drug effectiveness study.
  • What is an example of a positive control?
    Using a proven brand name pill in a drug effectiveness study.
  • What does a false positive indicate?
    The presence of a result when there is none.
  • What does a false negative indicate?
    The absence of a result when there is one.
  • Why are control groups important in experiments?
    They help ensure accurate results by preventing false positives and negatives.
  • What is the expected response of a negative control?
    No response.
  • What is the expected response of a positive control?
    A response.
  • How can the effectiveness of a new drug be tested?
    By comparing it against a placebo (negative control) and a proven drug (positive control).
  • What does the independent variable represent in a graph?
    The factor controlled or modified by the researcher, usually on the x-axis.
  • What does the dependent variable represent in a graph?
    The factor measured by the researcher, usually on the y-axis.