Experimental Design exam Flashcards

Experimental Design exam
Experimental Design exam
- ExperimentA scientific procedure designed to test a hypothesis, involving independent and dependent variables.
- Independent VariableA variable controlled or modified by the researcher in an experiment.
- Dependent VariableA variable that is measured or investigated by the researcher.
- Control GroupA group in an experiment that is used to prevent false positives and false negatives.
- What is a false positive?An outcome that falsely indicates the presence of a result.
- What is a false negative?An outcome that falsely indicates the absence of a result.
- Negative ControlA control group where no response is expected, used to prevent false positives.
- Positive ControlA control group where a response is expected, used to prevent false negatives.
- What is the purpose of a negative control?To prevent false positives.
- What is the purpose of a positive control?To prevent false negatives.
- PlaceboA fake pill, often used as a negative control in experiments.
- What is an example of an independent variable?The amount of time someone is exposed to a chemical.
- What is an example of a dependent variable?The growth of a plant.
- How do scientists prevent false positives and negatives?By using control groups, including negative and positive controls.
- What is measured on the y-axis of a graph in an experiment?The dependent variable.
- What is controlled on the x-axis of a graph in an experiment?The independent variable.
- What is the role of a placebo in an experiment?To act as a negative control, ensuring no response is expected.
- What is the role of a brand name pill in an experiment?To act as a positive control, ensuring a response is expected.
- What does a well-designed experiment contain?Control groups to prevent false positives and false negatives.
- What is the relationship between independent and dependent variables?The independent variable is controlled by the researcher, while the dependent variable is measured.
- What is an example of a negative control?Using a sugar pill in a drug effectiveness study.
- What is an example of a positive control?Using a proven brand name pill in a drug effectiveness study.
- What does a false positive indicate?The presence of a result when there is none.
- What does a false negative indicate?The absence of a result when there is one.
- Why are control groups important in experiments?They help ensure accurate results by preventing false positives and negatives.
- What is the expected response of a negative control?No response.
- What is the expected response of a positive control?A response.
- How can the effectiveness of a new drug be tested?By comparing it against a placebo (negative control) and a proven drug (positive control).
- What does the independent variable represent in a graph?The factor controlled or modified by the researcher, usually on the x-axis.
- What does the dependent variable represent in a graph?The factor measured by the researcher, usually on the y-axis.