Experimental Design quiz #3 Flashcards

Experimental Design quiz #3
  • Define the independent variable in an experiment.
    The independent variable is the factor that is controlled or modified by the researcher to observe its effect on the dependent variable.
  • Why are control groups important in experimental design?
    Control groups are used to prevent false positives and false negatives, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of experimental results.
  • What is a positive control, and why is it used?
    A positive control is a group where a response is expected, such as a proven treatment, and it is used to prevent false negatives.
  • In a drug effectiveness study, what would be an appropriate dependent variable?
    The effectiveness of the drug, such as the degree of healing or symptom reduction, would be the dependent variable.
  • What outcome does a false positive represent in an experiment?
    A false positive is an outcome that incorrectly indicates the presence of a result when there is none.
  • How can the use of a proven drug serve as a positive control in a clinical trial?
    A proven drug is used as a positive control to ensure that the experiment can detect a response, helping to prevent false negatives.
  • What is the relationship between the independent and dependent variables in an experiment?
    The independent variable is manipulated to observe its effect on the dependent variable, which is measured.
