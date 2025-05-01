Experimental Design quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Define the independent variable in an experiment. The independent variable is the factor that is controlled or modified by the researcher to observe its effect on the dependent variable.

Why are control groups important in experimental design? Control groups are used to prevent false positives and false negatives, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of experimental results.

What is a positive control, and why is it used? A positive control is a group where a response is expected, such as a proven treatment, and it is used to prevent false negatives.

In a drug effectiveness study, what would be an appropriate dependent variable? The effectiveness of the drug, such as the degree of healing or symptom reduction, would be the dependent variable.

What outcome does a false positive represent in an experiment? A false positive is an outcome that incorrectly indicates the presence of a result when there is none.

How can the use of a proven drug serve as a positive control in a clinical trial? A proven drug is used as a positive control to ensure that the experiment can detect a response, helping to prevent false negatives.